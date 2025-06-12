Well-being is more than just the absence of illness, it involves your mental, emotional, and spiritual balance.



It’s about finding peace in the chaos, strength in the struggle, and joy in the everyday moments.

Whether you’re trying to slow down, heal, grow, or breathe, these 50 quotes offer comfort, clarity, and encouragement. From ancient wisdom to modern insight, each quote is a gentle reminder that your well-being matters and that you are not alone.

Self-love & acceptance – You are enough

“You yourself, as much as anybody in the entire universe, deserve your love and affection.” — Buddha “Talk to yourself like someone you love.” — Brené Brown “You are allowed to be both a masterpiece and a work in progress.” — Sophia Bush “Loving yourself isn’t vanity. It’s sanity.” — Katrina Mayer “Be proud of how you’ve been handling these past few months. The silent battles, the moments you had to humble yourself, and the times you’ve wiped your own tears. Celebrate your strength.” — Anonymous

Calm & clarity – Finding stillness in a busy world

“Almost everything will work again if you unplug it for a few minutes, including you.” — Anne Lamott “Within you, there is a stillness and a sanctuary to which you can retreat at any time.” — Hermann Hesse “Peace is the result of retraining your mind to process life as it is, rather than as you think it should be.” — Wayne Dyer “You don’t have to control your thoughts. You just have to stop letting them control you.” — Dan Millman “Tension is who you think you should be. Relaxation is who you are.” — Chinese Proverb

Healing & growth – Through the seasons of life

“The wound is the place where the Light enters you.” — Rumi “It’s okay to be a glowstick: sometimes we have to break before we shine.” — Jadah Sellner “Your present circumstances don’t determine where you can go. They merely determine where you start.” — Nido Qubein “Sometimes you just need to give yourself permission to start again.” — Yung Pueblo “Healing isn’t about changing who you are. It’s about letting go of what you’re not.” — Anonymous

Resilience & strength – You’ve got this

16. “You never know how strong you are until being strong is your only choice.” — Bob Marley 17. “The oak fought the wind and was broken, the willow bent when it must and survived.” — Robert Jordan 18. “She stood in the storm, and when the wind did not blow her way, she adjusted her sails.” — Elizabeth Edwards 19. “No matter how much it hurts now, someday you’ll look back and realise your struggles changed your life for the better.” — Anonymous 20. “Fall seven times, stand up eight.” — Japanese Proverb

Gratitude & joy – Embracing the now

“Happiness is not something ready made. It comes from your own actions.” — Dalai Lama “The more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate.” — Oprah Winfrey “Gratitude turns what we have into enough.” — Aesop “Enjoy the little things, for one day you may look back and realise they were the big things.” — Robert Brault “Joy is the simplest form of gratitude.” — Karl Barth

Boundaries & balance – Protecting your peace

26. “Daring to set boundaries is about having the courage to love ourselves, even when we risk disappointing others.” — Brené Brown 27. “No is a complete sentence.” — Anne Lamott 28. “Sometimes, doing your best is not about pushing yourself harder, but knowing when to rest.” — Anonymous 29. “You cannot pour from an empty cup. Take care of yourself first.” — Norm Kelly 30. “Don’t confuse having a career with having a life.” — Hillary Clinton

Mindfulness & presence – Living in the moment

31. “The past is a place of reference, not a place of residence.” — Roy T. Bennett 32. “Realise deeply that the present moment is all you ever have.” — Eckhart Tolle 33. “Wherever you are, be all there.” — Jim Elliot 34. “Mindfulness is simply being aware of what is happening right now without wishing it were different.” — James Baraz 35. “If you want to conquer the anxiety of life, live in the moment, live in the breath.” — Amit Ray

Kindness & compassion – Toward self and others

“Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible.” — Dalai Lama “How you love yourself is how you teach others to love you.” — Rupi Kaur “Do things for people not because of who they are or what they do in return, but because of who you are.” — Harold S. Kushner “In a world where you can be anything, be kind.” — Jennifer Dukes Lee “Compassion for others begins with kindness to ourselves.” — Pema Chödrön

Encouragement & inspiration – Keep moving forward

“Do not wait until the conditions are perfect to begin. Beginning makes the conditions perfect.” — Alan Cohen “You are stronger than you think, braver than you believe, and more capable than you know.” — A.A. Milne “Everything you’ve ever wanted is on the other side of fear.” — George Addair “What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson “Small steps every day. You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.” — Martin Luther King Jr.

Wisdom & perspective – A gentle reminder

“Wellbeing is realised by small steps, but it is no small thing.” — Zeno of Citium “Take rest; a field that has rested gives a bountiful crop.” — Ovid “Don’t believe everything you think.” — Byron Katie “Sometimes we just need someone to simply be there—not to fix anything, but to let us feel supported and not alone.” — Anonymous “Wellness is the natural state of my body and mind. I honour it every day.” — Affirmation