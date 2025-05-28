Can you know if you’re enchanted? Traditional healer shares what to watch for

Spirituality has long been a significant part of African culture, shaping how many communities understand health, fortune, and misfortune.

Despite the rise of modern medicine and technology, traditional beliefs and practices remain influential across many parts of the continent.

For some, spiritual healing provides answers where science may not, while others remain sceptical about its role in today’s world.

To explore the continued place of spirituality in people’s lives, herbalist Mugwenu from Mugwenu Doctors & Services shared his perspective on how to recognise if someone has been put under a spell, the differences between types of magic, and what spiritual healing means in practical terms.

Signs a Spell Has Been Cast

According to Mugwenu, the effects of a spell often reveal themselves through sudden changes in a person’s life. “If you did not have a job and then get one, that may be a job spell,” the healer explains.

Similarly, “if your business lacked customers and suddenly you start getting customers, that’s a sign of a business spell.”

He stressed that spells require time to show results, and their practice depends heavily on client feedback to measure effectiveness.

Light Magic vs Dark Magic

Many people associate magic with bad intentions, but Mugwenu distinguishes two kinds: light and dark magic, each with its own purpose and spiritual signature.

“Light magic is for healing, protection, blessings and restoring what was lost,” the healer says.

According to him, it draws on the energies of ancestors, nature, and the universe to bring peace, balance, and fortune. Dark magic, by contrast, is aimed at harm, control, or punishment.

The spiritual healer also distanced himself from any harmful activities, saying, “We do not punish or harm anyone. That is not the work of Dr. Mugwenu. If you want harm, I can advise you to seek help elsewhere.”

READ ALSO: 4 common questions people ask African healers

Can You Know If You’ve Been Enchanted?

Mugwenu also claimed it is possible to sense when someone has cast a spell on you.

He noted that life can suddenly take a different and difficult direction without obvious explanation, which is can be a sign.

“If you apply for jobs and despite all your education and efforts, you are not successful, you know there is a problem somewhere.” Such unexplained barriers, they say, may be signs that a spiritual intervention is needed.

He also added that people may have enemies they don’t know about, who may have a motive to obstruct progress.

Spirituality and traditional healing practices continue to be a part of life for many across Africa, offering a sense of hope and explanation in difficult times.

While some people find comfort and solutions through such spiritual interventions, others approach them with caution or doubt.

Editor’s Note: Mugwenu Doctors & Services exercise doctor-patient confidentiality; neither the patient’s file, records, identity, nor secrets are shared with a third party or made public unless the patient, on their own volition, wishes to give a testimony.

Mugwenu doctors’ offices are located in Majengo, Vihiga County in Western Kenya and are available on call or WhatsApp +254740637248, mugwenudoctors@gmail.com or https//www.mugwenudoctors.com.