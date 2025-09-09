2 surprise acts that lit up Machakos at Unleash Your Edge Fiesta

Saturday, September 6, 2025, will be remembered as the night Machakos came alive, thanks to the Smirnoff Unleash Your Edge Fiesta.

From the moment the gates opened in the afternoon, fans began streaming into the venue, eager to experience what would turn out to be one of the town’s most vibrant parties of the year.

By the darkeness was hitting, the grounds were already buzzing with energy, painted in Smirnoff’s signature red and white colours.

Red and white vibes

The entire venue was transformed into a Smirnoff wonderland. From the photo booths to the bar setups, everything screamed red and white, the official colours of Smirnoff.

Attendees came dressed to impress, with most choosing casual chic fits, think sneakers, shorts, dresses, bucket hats, and sunglasses that completed the easy-going party vibe.

The crowd looked Instagram-ready from the moment they walked in, blending seamlessly with the vibrant branding that lit up the venue.

Food, cocktails, and experiential zones

This was not just a concert, it was a full-blown experience. Aside from the music, fans were treated to a wide range of food stalls serving nyamachoma, samosas, fries, and other street-style bites that perfectly matched the night’s energy.

Of course, drinks were at the heart of it all. Partygoers had access to different Smirnoff vodka brands including the fruity Pineapple Punch and the Smirnoff cocktails.

The night also marked the official launch of the new Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind, which quickly became the crowd favourite.

Machakos at Unleash Your Edge Fiesta

With its punchy, adventurous flavour, it embodied the theme of the fiesta encouraging fans to push boundaries and unleash their edge. Cocktails flowed endlessly, from vodka mojitos to signature Smirnoff punch mixes, keeping the crowd refreshed as they danced the night away.



Experiential zones added another layer of fun, giving fans the chance to take part in interactive games, photo ops, and dance challenges, all designed to showcase the Smirnoff lifestyle.

Claudia Naisabwa sets the stage

Before the performers took over the stage, media personality Claudia Naisabwa held down the crowd as MC. Known for her bubbly energy, Claudia hyped up the fans with games, shout-outs, and lively banter, while dope DJs rotated on the decks , dropping everything from amapiano to Kenyan hits that had everyone dancing even before the first live act came on.

Femi One gets the party started

The live performances began with Femi One, who brought pure fire to the stage. From her hard-hitting verses to fan-favourite bangers, she had the fans at the front row singing along word for word.

Surprise act: Breeder LW

Just as the crowd thought they had the line-up figured out, Breeder LW emerged as the night’s first surprise act.

Khaligraph Jones performing at the Machakos at Unleash Your Edge Fiesta

The rapper’s gritty delivery and crowd-moving anthems sent shockwaves through the audience, who welcomed him with roaring cheers. His surprise appearance easily became one of the night’s biggest highlights.

Khaligraph Jones makes his Machakos debut

The anticipation hit its peak when Khaligraph Jones finally took to the stage for his maiden performance in Machakos. The ‘OG’ didn’t disappoint, dropping banger after banger, commanding the stage with his trademark flow and energy.



The crowd was unstoppable, rapping along to every bar as Khaligraph cemented his name in Machakos party history.

DJ Shiti steals the spotlight

Midway through Khaligraph’s set, the second surprise act made his entrance, comedian DJ Shiti. Fresh from featuring in Khaligraph’s latest music video, Shiti’s unannounced appearance sent the audience into a frenzy. Mixing jokes, freestyles, and hilarious impersonations, he gave fans an unexpected dose of comedy that perfectly blended into Khaligraph’s performance.

Fans at the Machakos at Unleash Your Edge Fiesta

By the time the last song faded, and the lights dimmed early Sunday morning., it was clear Smirnoff had delivered on its promise. The Machakos crowd had witnessed not just a fiesta but an experience, complete with food, fashion, the exciting launch of Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind , and unforgettable performances.

Excessive alcohol consumption is harmful to your health. Not for sale to persons under the age of 18 years. Drink responsibly.