A metallic green 1947 MG/TC, owned by Sati Gata-Aura, was crowned the overall winner of the 2025 Concours d'Elegance, earning the title of Kenya's most elegant car.

The victory marks a consecutive win for Gata-Aura, who won the 2024 event with a 1977 Nissan 160J.

Past winner Sati Gata-Aura Wins 52nd Edition of Africa Concours d’Elegance in 2024

The win was not the result of speed, but of meticulous preparation and obsessive attention to detail.

The Concours d'Elegance is not a race; it is a contest of preservation and presentation.

ADVERTISEMENT

A car's victory is determined through a rigorous, multi-stage judging process where each vehicle is scrutinised against a standard of absolute perfection.

Here is a breakdown of the meticulous process that separated the winning vehicle from the rest of the field.

Bob Dewar: Quiet visionary behind Concours d'Elegance As the Concours d'Elegance honours its late founder, discover the story of Bob Dewar, the journalist and PR guru who created and ran the iconic event for 54 years.

The path to victory: A breakdown of the judging process

At the Concours, every car begins with a clean slate, aiming for a perfect score.

ADVERTISEMENT

The competition is structured around a point-deduction system.

Judges examine every component for faults. The allocation of points is left to the sole discretion of the judges.

Any deviation from the car's original factory condition, be it a scratch, or a spot of dirt, results in points being subtracted.

The car with the highest cumulative score, and fewest deductions, is declared the winner.

The Africa Concours d’Elegance employs a staged inspection format, where each car moves through a sequence of five examination stations in front of the main grandstands.

ADVERTISEMENT

This conveyor-style approach, traditional to the East African event, differs from many international concours where judges walk around parked cars.

1. Underside Inspection (Maximum 40 points)

The first and arguably most revealing test happens on a ramp.

The car is hoisted several feet into the air for the underside inspection

The car is hoisted several feet into the air, exposing its underbelly to a team of judges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here, they are looking for signs of wear and tear hidden from public view.

Key areas of focus include the chassis for any evidence of rust or structural damage, the exhaust system for leaks and integrity, and the engine and transmission for any oil or fluid leaks.

The overall cleanliness of the underside is critical; a well-maintained car is expected to be as clean below as it is on top.

2. Exterior Examination (Maximum 80 points)

Once back on solid ground, a different set of judges meticulously inspects the car's bodywork and finish.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is where the vehicle's visual appeal is put to the test.

The vehicle's exterior is examined meticulously for signs of wear or damage

Judges examine the quality and condition of the paint, looking for inconsistencies, scratches, or swirl marks.

The alignment of body panels, from the doors to the bonnet and boot, must be uniform and precise.

All chrome and trim are checked for pitting or fading, while the glass is inspected for chips and clarity.

ADVERTISEMENT

This stage assesses the external presentation and the quality of any restoration work.

3. Interior Scrutiny (Maximum 60 points)

The driver then vacates the vehicle, allowing a third team of judges to assess the cabin.

Every detail of the interior is scrutinised

The goal is to determine if the interior is as close to its original, factory-fresh condition as possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Every detail is scrutinised: the upholstery on the seats for tears or stains, the condition of the carpets, the dashboard for cracks, and the clarity of the instrument dials.

Judges check the headliner, door panels, and even the boot's carpeting.

4. Engine Bay Assessment (Maximum 60 points)

The bonnet is then opened for the fourth stage: the engine inspection.

This is not a mechanical test of performance but an assessment of the engine's condition and presentation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vehicle's engine is inspected next

Judges look for cleanliness, checking for any grime or oil residue on the engine block and surrounding components.

Judges at the Concours d'Elegance inspect a vehicle's engine, checking the condition, cleanliness and wiring

Hoses and wiring are inspected to ensure they are tidy, correctly routed, and free from signs of wear.

5. Safety, Roadworthiness and Functionality Checks

ADVERTISEMENT

The final stage is a practical assessment of the vehicle's essential safety features.

This ensures the car is not just beautiful but also roadworthy.

A vehicle is inspected at the Concours d'Elegance

Judges inspect the tyres, measuring the depth of the treads to ensure they are safe for use.

They ask the driver to operate all exterior lights: headlights (both high and low beam), indicators, and brake lights, to confirm they are all working correctly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The functionality of the windscreen wipers and the car horn is also tested.

If a car is completely roadworthy, six points will be earned.

One point will be deducted for each mechanical weakness, such as an unserviceable tyre.

If a vehicle is not driven along the judging line, but has to be pushed from one judging point to another, owing to wear, damage or lack of servicing, a penalty of ten points is deducted.

Concours d'Elegance 2025 winner Sati Gata-Aura cleans his car ahead of the competition

ADVERTISEMENT

Failure in any of these basic checks can cost a competitor valuable points.