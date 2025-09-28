Wedding gown inspirations from celebrity weddings of 2025

When it comes to weddings, celebrity couples go to great lengths to make the day memorable especially for the bride, with the grand reveal of the bride’s gown which is among the moments that captivate their fans and the world at large.

By virtue of their status, the wedding turns into style statements, setting trends for brides to by and giving inspiration to millions on how to make the day special.

This year has seen a number of celebrities walk down the aisle in glamorous events , with the world witnessing some of the most unforgettable celebrity wedding gowns.

From the elegance of timeless classics to infusing culture with fashion and bold artistry, a number of celebrity weddings of 2025 have set the trend and inspired brides planning their walk down the aisle.

Here are some famous gown ideas from celebrity weddings of 2025 that you can draw inspiration from and make your own.

Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez: Vintage inspiration

A wedding gown isn’t just a dress - it is a statement of love, style, and timeless beauty which creates memories that live beyond the big day.

Photo of Lauren Sanchez Bezos in her wedding gown (@laurensanchezbezos)

This was clear when billionaire Jeff Bezos wedded lover Lauren Sanchez in Venice, Italy in a ceremony that had all the hallmarks of glamour.

Lauren settled for a vintage gown, drawing inspiration from veteran Hollywood actress Sophia Loren's gown in the 1958 film Houseboat that she wore to marry Cary Grant.

The 55-year-old bride rocked a mermaid-line wedding gown featuring Dolce & Gabbana’s signature floral Italian lacework.

The masterpiece took 900 hours of artisanal efforts to make and paid homage to the skilled designers at the Italian luxury brand who spent one and a half year making it.

The corseted gown with high-neck, and long-sleeves with hand-appliquéd Italian lace and a mermaid silhouette with 180 silk chiffon-covered priest buttons dotting the front came at a price that was not a concern to the billionaire.

Selena Gomez weds Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez knew her iconic status would be elevated further with cameras waiting to capture the moment when she stepped out in her wedding gown and she did not disappoint when she wedded Benny Blanco on Saturday, September 27.

She settled for a custom Ralph Lauren wedding gown adorned with delicate floral lace detailing that redefined bridal fashion and left a trail of inspiration.

The pristine white gown combined Hollywood chic with royal grandeur, featuring a high-neck, halter design with a structured bodice cinched at the waist.

Temi & Mr Eazi's fairy-tale wedding

Nigerian actress Temi Otedola and her husband Mr. Eazi sealed their romance in three internationally styled high profile destination weddings in a fairy-tale adventure.

Temi’s gown was not just a glittering spectacle, but was a masterpiece of inspiration that mixed classic elegance with bold, trend-setting design.

The bride walked down the aisle at the Hallgrimskirkja church in Iceland in a Fendi Haute Couture gown inspired by Audrey Hepburn.