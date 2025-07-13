Flu & the cold season: Why you are likely to get infected at this time & remedies

The cold season currently being experienced in different parts of the country comes with its fair share of health challenges.

Mornings and evenings tend to be particularly chilly and damp, with similar conditions experienced at various points during the day.

The dip in temperatures and prevailing weather conditions result in a surge in some infections with flu and common cold being among them .

While colds can occur year-round, infections tend to peak during the cold season, typically experienced in Kenya between from late June all through to August.

With the dip in temperatures experienced across the country during this period, the air is colder and drier.

This condition not only supports longer survival of viruses including the ones that cause colds, but also increases their replication.

This means that viruses stay on infected surfaces or in the air for longer leading to a surge in infections. Common cold viruses can survive on surfaces for some time but their ability to infect decreases relatively quickly.

Why you are likely to get flu during the cold season & home remedies to beat it

Cold weather and the body's protective mechanism

The cilia (tiny hair-like projections lining the respiratory system) are an important part of the body’s protective mechanism.

The cilia clear mucous and any foreign particles within the respiratory system , including viruses in a coordinated motion that brings the foreign particles towards the throat where they can either be swallowed or expelled.

The cilia do not work well in low temperatures and lower humidity experienced during the cold season. Consequently, foreign particles, including viruses take longer within the airways with a significant increase in probability of causing infections.

Spending more time indoors & reduced exposure to the sun

During colder months, people tend to spend more time indoors, leading to closer proximity and increased opportunities for virus transmission.

People are more likely to spend more time indoors during colder months and this increases opportunities of catching infections and reduced exposure to the sun.

Coupled with this is the fact that cold season is also accompanied by cloudy conditions which result in lower levels of Vitamin D which is crucial for immune function.

Keeping flu at bay

Even with the prevailing cold weather, activities of daily life must go on and here are some practise to keep flu at bay and power you through.