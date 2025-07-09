7 ways cold weather affects your car, motorbike performance

While Kenya doesn’t experience snow or freezing winters, the cold season, especially in July and August, can still affect the performance of your car or motorcycle.

Mornings and evenings tend to be particularly chilly and damp, and this shift in weather can subtly reduce the efficiency of your automobile.

Below, we look at some common issues triggered by cold weather and offer practical tips to fix or prevent them which could help you escape problems like the Nairobi traffic jam which can be bad.

1. Sluggish battery performance

Cold temperatures tend to reduce battery efficiency, making it harder for your vehicle to start. This is particularly noticeable in the morning, when temperatures are at their lowest.

In cars, the starter motor might turn over slowly, or the engine might fail to start altogether. Motorcycles, especially those with older batteries, may also need several tries before the engine fires up.

This happens because batteries rely on chemical reactions, which slow down in lower temperatures, reducing the battery's ability to hold or deliver charge.

To address this, ensure that your battery is regularly checked, especially during the cold months. If the battery is old, it might be time to replace it.

2. Thicker engine oil slowing start-up

When temperatures drop, engine oil thickens, becoming less fluid and more resistant to flow. This can make your engine work harder to circulate the oil, particularly when you first start the car or motorcycle in the morning.

The result is increased engine wear, reduced fuel efficiency, and sometimes a delay in starting.

Using the right grade of oil is essential during the cold season. Refer to your vehicle’s manual or consult a mechanic to ensure you're using the appropriate oil.



Regular oil changes and ensuring the oil isn't overdue can also improve performance during colder months.

3. Low tyre pressure

Cold air contracts, which causes a noticeable drop in tyre pressure. This affects both cars and motorcycles.



Driving with under-inflated tyres can result in uneven wear, poor traction, and increased fuel consumption. For motorcycles, incorrect pressure can even affect stability and cornering performance.

To address this, make it a habit to check your tyre pressure at least once every two weeks during the cold season.



Most petrol stations have air pumps with pressure gauges, making it easy to top up. For safety and longer tyre life, never guess tyre pressure by appearance alone.

4. Moisture and fogging on windows and mirrors

During cold and humid mornings, condensation can build up inside and outside your car windows, significantly reducing visibility. In motorcycles, helmet visors and rear-view mirrors may fog up as well. In both cases, this poses a risk for road safety.

In cars, using the front and rear defoggers can help clear the mist. You can also turn on the air conditioner briefly, even in cold weather, as it helps dehumidify the cabin.



Keeping a small microfibre cloth handy can also help wipe down windows. For motorcycles, anti-fog sprays on the helmet visor and mirrors can reduce moisture build-up.

5. Cold starts and carburettor issues in motorcycles

Motorcycles with carburettors are particularly sensitive to cold weather. During a cold start, you might notice that the engine sputters, stalls or idles unevenly.

This is because cold air affects how fuel is atomised and mixed with air before combustion. In colder temperatures, more fuel is needed to start the engine, but if the mixture isn’t adjusted, the bike can struggle to stay running.

Using the choke during the first few seconds of starting can help richen the fuel mixture, making ignition easier.



If the problem persists, consider getting your carburettor cleaned or tuned by a professional. Alternatively, upgrading to a fuel-injected motorcycle, which adjusts fuel-air mixtures automatically, can solve many of these cold-start issues.

6. Reduced grip and traction

Cold weather often brings damp roads, early morning mist, or light drizzles. These conditions reduce the friction between your tyres and the road, increasing the chances of skidding.

This is particularly risky for motorcyclists, who rely heavily on traction for balance and control. In cars, sudden braking or sharp turns can be hazardous on slippery surfaces.

To maintain grip, ensure your tyres have enough tread depth and are properly inflated. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, especially in the early mornings.



For motorcyclists, smooth throttle control and gentle braking are essential during cold and wet rides. Wearing proper riding gear with reflective strips can also enhance visibility when it’s misty or foggy.

7. Longer warm-up time

During cold weather, engines take longer to reach their ideal operating temperatures. This affects both performance and fuel economy. While it’s tempting to rev the engine to warm it up faster, doing so can cause unnecessary wear.

