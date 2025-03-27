Popular biker lists 6 risks Nairobians expose riders to everyday

Motorcycle enthusiasts in Nairobi face a myriad of challenges on the roads, with safety concerns being a top priority not just for them but for other road users as well.



Brian CLKD, popularly known online as Nairobi Biker, shared some of the biggets challenges bikers experience daily on the city's roads. These dangers range from reckless drivers to unpredictable pedestrians, making motorcycle riding a high-risk affair.

1. Unsafe driving from high-end vehicles

One of the challenges to bikers on Nairobi roads comes from high-end vehicles such as Range Rovers and luxury SUVs.



These vehicles are not only larger and more powerful but also expensive, which means any accident involving them could lead to significant financial burdens for the biker.



Some drivers of such vehicles exhibit reckless behaviour, disregarding the safety of smaller road users. Bikers often find themselves squeezed into tight spaces or forced to make sudden manoeuvres to avoid collisions.

2. Pedestrians crossing at undesignated points

Pedestrians contribute significantly to road safety issues in Nairobi, this has even been supported by National Transport and Safety Authority [NTSA] findings.



Many cross roads at undesignated points, often without checking for oncoming traffic. This unpredictable behaviour puts motorcyclists at high risk, as they may have little time to react to avoid accidents.



Unlike vehicles that have larger stopping distances, motorcycles rely on swift responses, and any sudden movement by pedestrians can be disastrous.

3. Cyclists on the road

Cyclists share the roads with bikers, and while some adhere to traffic rules, others do not. The absence of dedicated cycling lanes in Nairobi means that both bikers and cyclists compete for space with larger vehicles.



Some cyclists are unaware of the dangers posed by their actions, such as swerving into lanes without signalling or riding against traffic. These habits make it difficult for bikers to predict their movements, increasing the chances of collisions.

4. Children crossing the road

Another major challenge bikers face is children crossing roads, especially in high traffic areas and near schools. Children may not be aware of road safety rules and can unexpectedly run into traffic.



Unlike vehicles, motorcycles lack the stability to make abrupt stops without skidding, making it difficult to avoid accidents in such situations. Motorcyclists must always be vigilant in areas where children are present, but the risk remains significant.

5. Sudden stops by vehicles and bikers

Sudden stops are a common occurrence on Nairobi roads, whether by vehicles or fellow bikers. A driver may brake abruptly to avoid hitting a pothole, a pedestrian, or another vehicle, leaving bikers with minimal reaction time.



Such situations are particularly dangerous in heavy traffic, where motorcyclists rely on quick reflexes to avoid collisions. Additionally, some bikers make sudden stops without signalling, putting those behind them at risk.

6. Passengers alighting from matatus at undesignated points

Matatus are notorious for stopping suddenly to drop off or pick up passengers at undesignated points. These unpredictable stops pose a serious risk to bikers who may be riding alongside or behind them.



A motorcyclist could easily collide with a matatu or a passenger stepping onto the road without warning.



This situation is worsened by the chaotic nature of public transport in Nairobi, where competition for passengers often leads to reckless driving.

7. Sudden lane changes by vehicles

One of the most frustrating and dangerous experiences for bikers is when vehicles change lanes suddenly without indicating. Many drivers fail to check their blind spots before switching lanes, making it easy to miss approaching motorcycles.



This reckless behaviour forces bikers to either swerve dangerously or brake suddenly, both of which increase the likelihood of an accident.



Lane discipline remains a significant issue on Nairobi roads, and bikers are often at the receiving end of its consequences.

READ ALSO: Why modern cars are designed to crumple during accidents

Brian CLKD, reflecting on these challenges, emphasised the need for awareness and responsible riding.

Biker’s Worst Nightmare often refers to a compilation of videos showcasing dangerous and crazy motorcycle moments, highlighting the importance of safety and responsible riding. These videos aim to educate riders about potential risks and the consequences of reckless behaviour.