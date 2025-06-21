How Nairobi became the region’s entertainment capital & how it retains the crown

For decades, Nairobi has been attracting top talent across the continent and beyond with many not only performing in the city but also setting their base in Kenya’s capital.

From the Congolese bands that thrilled revellers in the 70s and 80s to the present generation of superstars, Nairobi continues to stake its claim as the entertainment capital of the region.

Its status is confirmed by global entertainment legends who have graced the stage to connect with their fans and ply their trade as well as the vibrant entertainment landscape in which revellers embrace great songs in language that they may not speak as long as the skill and talent of the artiste strikes the right spot.

How did Kenya’s capital outshine its neighbours to claim the spot it refuses to cede, keeping ahead of the competition?

Top-notch technology and expertise

The country has been a head of its neighbours in terms of embracing technology and boasts of modern recording studios that produce quality music and videos with most of them based in Nairobi.

File image of Burna Boy performing in Nairobi

Though the 90s and into the early 2000s, artistes trooped to Nairobi where the best studios and equipment existed at the time, with established promoters and a thriving media industry that increased the chances of success.

Ogopa Deejays music production team and record label for example is credited with the growth of many artistes who rule the airwaves to date and are behind some of the greatest hits that the region has known.

Bebe Cool, Jose Chameleon, Lady Jadee and AY are among the stars from the region who crossed over to Kenya to produce chart-topping hits.

Thriving economy, record sales and sold-out concerts

Before the emergence of social media. YouTube and music streaming sites, artistes relied heavily on the sale of their tapes/CDs and live performance.

With a thriving economy and an expanding middle class with cash to spend on entertainment, Kenya was a market that never disappointed with artistes recording significant sales and live performances filling to capacity.

The strength of the Kenyan Shilling in comparison to her neighbours’ was another layer of icing on the cake.

The media

The growth of Nairobi as the region’s entertainment capital was also powered by legendary broadcasters who quenched the thirst for great music at various radio stations.

Music shows set fired up fans and set the stage for live shows with international stars finding an established fan base in the country.

Fred Machoka, Maina Kageni, Willy Tuva are among the living legends behind this growth and ensured that Kenya did not lose its spark as other cities also upped their game.

Entertainment joints and venues have kept up with the demand, with Nairobi having some of the best venues to host concerts and events.

Beacon of peace in a troubled region

Kenya has had a relatively peaceful history compared to her neighbours that have known coups, protracted conflict and instability with a negative impact in the growth of entertainment industry.

Case in point is Congolese bands that found a home in Nairobi and other cities in the country at a time when the nation was plunged into conflict with Kenyans embracing new genres of music.

Fun-loving people willing to embrace other cultures

Kenyans are welcoming and willing to embrace other cultures . Case in point is Rhumba and Lingala music that is popular in the country despite the fact that not many understand the languages used in the song, but still appreciate the immense talent of the artistes behind the great songs.

How Nairobi retains its glow

Most of the factors that saw Nairobi emerge as the region’s entertainment capital such as Kenya’s economic muscle, technology, security and a population appreciative of other cultures hold true to date.

The city has also evolved with changing times, remaining ahead of its rivals.

A thriving media landscape, strategic investment in hospitality and infrastructure have ensured that the city never loses its glow, affectionately referring to it as the New York of Africa.