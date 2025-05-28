How bedbugs move and multiply in Nairobi, what you need to know

Bedbugs have increasingly become a source of concern for many Nairobi residents. These tiny, blood-sucking insects are not just a nuisance; they also cause discomfort, skin irritation, psychological stress, and financial strain due to the difficulty and cost of eradicating them.

Understanding how they spread is crucial to preventing infestations and protecting homes and businesses alike.

1. Public transport

Nairobi’s public transport system ranging from matatus and buses to long-distance coaches and boda bodas plays a significant role in the spread of bedbugs.

These insects do not fly or jump; instead, they crawl onto personal belongings such as bags, clothes, and jackets.

As commuters sit or lean against infested surfaces like bus seats or matatu cushions, bedbugs quietly attach themselves, hidden from view.

Since thousands of Nairobians use public transport daily, the rate of cross-contamination is high. A person who unknowingly picks up a bedbug during their commute may transport it to their workplace, classroom, or home.

In matatus with poor hygiene standards or long-distance buses offering overnight travel, conditions are even more favourable for bedbugs to feed and move around.

Once inside a new location, a single female bedbug can lay hundreds of eggs during its lifespan, triggering a full-blown infestation within weeks.

2. Second-hand clothes and furniture

The popularity of mitumba, second-hand clothes and household items is another major factor in the spread of bedbugs in Nairobi.

Mitumba markets like Gikomba and Toi attract thousands of shoppers looking for affordable goods. However, most of these items have unknown histories.

Clothes bundled and stored for long periods, especially in damp environments, may harbour bedbugs or their tiny eggs.

Furniture like mattresses, beds, and sofas are even riskier. Bedbugs often hide in the seams, joints, and crevices of furniture, making them difficult to spot.

Many people buy used furniture without fumigating or inspecting it thoroughly, unknowingly inviting a colony of bedbugs into their homes.

Once in a household, these pests quickly spread to other furniture and rooms, especially if clothes are shared or cleaning is infrequent.

While mitumba shopping is a budget-friendly option, it comes with the responsibility of careful handling and disinfection.

Washing second-hand clothes in hot water, ironing, and fumigating furniture before use can significantly reduce the risk of infestation.

3. High-density living areas

Nairobi’s expanding urban population has led to a surge in high-density residential areas. These areas often feature bedsitters, single rooms, and apartments where multiple households share walls, water systems, and common spaces. Such proximity makes it easier for bedbugs to move from one home to another.

Bedbugs can crawl through electrical outlets, water pipes, and ceilings, moving seamlessly between adjacent units.

When one apartment becomes infested, neighbouring units are at immediate risk especially if the infestation goes undetected for a while.

The problem is compounded when landlords do not conduct building-wide fumigation or when tenants are unaware that their neighbours are also struggling with the same pest. Lodgings and budget hotels

Nairobi's accommodation sector, especially budget hotels, guest houses, and lodgings near bus terminals and low-income neighbourhoods, often suffers from poor sanitation standards and infrequent pest control. These conditions make such spaces perfect breeding grounds for bedbugs.

Guests staying overnight may unknowingly carry bedbugs in or out of the premises via luggage or clothing.

Bedbugs hide in mattresses, bed frames, carpets, curtains, and even picture frames. In busy guest houses with high customer turnover and limited maintenance budgets, infestations often go untreated for long periods.

What makes it worse is the silence many guests may notice bedbug bites but choose not to report them out of embarrassment or the belief that it's a one-time occurrence.

Once a guest leaves with a bedbug in their suitcase or coat, the pest can start a new infestation wherever the guest goes next whether it's a personal home, a friend’s place, or another hotel..

4. Office spaces and educational institutions

Offices, schools, and universities are not exempt from bedbug infestations. In Nairobi, where people spend long hours at work or school, shared spaces like libraries, offices, lounges, and changing rooms offer the perfect transit point for bedbugs.

These spaces are typically furnished with couches, office chairs, carpeting, and lockers all ideal hiding spots for bedbugs.

Bedbugs are nocturnal but can remain dormant in dark corners during the day, making them difficult to detect.

Employees or students may unknowingly carry bedbugs from home into the office or school, where they settle into furniture and begin to reproduce. Over time, the infestation spreads through shared lockers, bags, or clothing.

Because bedbugs feed on human blood, they are attracted to places where people gather for extended periods.