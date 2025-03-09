How to get over heartbreak and bounce back

The end of a valued relationship in which one invested their time, emotions and resources can be a devastating experience with intense feelings of sadness, grief, and an overwhelming sense of never being able to get past the pain.

While the duration to recover from a heartbreak may vary from one person to another and is dependent on several other factors, intentional steps and a series of actions below based on research have proved to work.

Acknowledge and accept your feelings

Coming to terms with your feelings entails expressing your emotions in a way that is constructive such as expressing your pain in a journal while processing the much that is happening rather than suppressing them.

Experts warn that failing to acknowledge the intense feelings associated with a heartbreak is recipe for disaster as the bottled-up feelings will explode sooner rather than later.

It is okay to cry, feel angry, sad, disappointed or even relieved as a heartbreak is a form of grief that comes with a wide range of emotions.

Seek support

Handling a heartbreak can be overwhelming and seeking support is essential to healing and becoming whole again.

Talking to a trusted friend or family, joining a support group or accessing professional help from a therapist or counsellor makes a big difference when dealing with a heartbreak.

Seeking support not only gives you an opportunity to tap into the experience of others who have gone through similar situations, but also allows you to obtain guidance as you share your feelings and process the difficult experience.

Set healthy boundaries and cut off contact

Cutting communication with an ex is a key step to mending a broken heart.

Relationship experts agree that simple acts such as unfollowing them on social media, politely declining to meet them as you process the breakup until when you are ready are key protecting your emotional wellbeing during this time of vulnerability and protecting yourself from further pain or walking back into a relationship that you are not ready for.

Focus on self-care

Prioritise your physical and emotional health during this sensitive time. Although it can be difficult, small steps such as getting enough sleep, staying active by exercising regularly and eating nutritious meals make a big difference.

Stay in the present and how you can take care of yourself in this moment of vulnerability and avoid revisiting the past or worrying about the future that is uncertain.

Actively steer away from negative thoughts on the breakup by redirecting your mind or engaging in an activity such as taking walks, spending time in nature or engaging in physical exercise that can help release endorphins and improve your mood.

Other strategies to boost emotional recovery include engaging in mindfulness practices such as meditation, yoga, breathing exercises.

Nurture a positive outlook and reconnect with hobbies & interests

Redirecting attention to yourself and reconnecting with your interests is a great way to shift focus from the pain of a heartbreak and find some joy in doing things that you enjoy.

It can be a great opportunity to pick up old hobbies or explore new activities that add value to life while cultivating a positive outlook and minimising impacts of negative emotions while focusing on your healing.

Acts of kindness such as volunteering for a worthy cause can help in addressing the feeling of emptiness that comes with a breakup, leaving you feeling more connected and purpose-driven.

Be patient and kind to yourself

Healing from a heartbreak is a process that requires time. Be patient and compassionate as this is what you deserve in addition to kindness and understanding.

It is important to take time to heal and rediscover yourself before bouncing back into another relationship.

When finally ready to bounce back and explore new possibilities, you may want to take things slow and ensure that your needs are taken care of in the new relationship.