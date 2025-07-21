As Nairobi’s dry‑season nights deepen and temperatures dip especially in suburbs, Nairobians can try practical and affordable ways to keep warm at bedtime.

The cold season often brings more than just a physical chill, it can affect your sleeping position which then impacts sleep quality, mood, and even productivity.

With shorter days and longer, colder nights, many residents find themselves retreating indoors earlier than usual to seek not only warmth but comfort.

Creating a cosy bedroom environment during this season can offer a much-needed sense of calm and wellbeing, helping to counter the dreariness that sometimes accompanies Nairobi’s cold months.

1. Layer your bedding for maximum warmth

Start with warmer bed linens tailored for cooler nights. Swap lightweight cotton sheets for heavier flannel or brushed‑cotton varieties, which trap heat more effectively than thread count alone.

Layer your bedding

Add multiple layers such as a blanket between two sheets to warm the mattress before you climb in.

Top it all with a thick duvet, wool blanket, or plush comforter. The goal is heat retention, creating a maximum warmth for the night.

For extra insulation, consider tucking in the sides of your bedding firmly to prevent cold drafts from creeping in during the night.

Most heavy fabrics not only add a personal touch to your bedding but also offer a budget-friendly solution to beat the chill.

2. Use hot water bottles & DIY heat packs

A rubber hot water bottle tucked under the covers before bedtime remains one of the simplest and safest ways to pre‑warm your bed.

Hot water bottles & DIY heat packs

For a budget twist, make a Do It Yourself (DIY) heat pack, fill an old sock or pillowcase with rice, heat it in a microwave or warm water and place it beneath the sheets.

This homemade solution has proven effective for many.You can use this with a cover for comfort and longevity.

In days where power outages or limited access to heaters are common in some areas, these heat packs offer a practical alternative.

Try to add a few drops of essential oils like lavender or eucalyptus before heating the packs to bring a soothing aroma that promotes relaxation and restful sleep, an easy luxury on a chilly night.

3. Try to reposition furniture & optimise sun exposure

Move your bed away from windows or outer walls that tend to be colder. Placing it toward the interior of the room reduces chill exposure.

Reposition furniture & optimise sun exposure

During the daytime, open curtains to let in direct sunlight. Close them before nightfall to trap the warm air inside.Such passive solar gain is especially valuable in Nairobi’s dry season.

Consider using heavier or lined curtains, especially in rooms with large glass panes, as they help insulate the space when temperatures drop at night.

In many Nairobi neighbourhoods, particularly in apartments with east- or west-facing windows, the afternoon sun can be harnessed effectively by keeping windows clean and unobstructed.

4. Use supplementary heat sources cautiously

Portable space heaters such as fan heaters, oil-filled radiators which are energy-efficient and safer for overnight use can heat individual rooms quickly and cheaply.

Position yours near the centre of the room or close to common draughts, but keep it well away from bedding or curtains and choose one with an auto‑shutoff feature to prevent accidents.

If you prefer no electric devices, even burning a few candles in well‑ventilated areas can add subtle warmth, though safety must come first.

For those who rely on candles, placing them in heat-resistant containers or lanterns not only enhances safety but also adds a cosy, ambient glow to the room.

Candles bring warmth to your bedroom

Combining these methods with good ventilation and responsible use ensures you stay warm without compromising safety.

However, it is crucial to never leave them unattended, especially in homes with children or pets.

5. Switch fans to clockwise to help heat circulate

If you have a ceiling fan, switch its rotation to clockwise during the cold season, it pushes the warmer air from the ceiling back down to where you sleep.

Switch fan to clockwise to help heat circulate

Consider a small humidifier or keep some moisture in the room; air that’s too dry feels cooler. Target indoor humidity at around 30–45% to make the room feel up to 3–5°F warmer.

In Nairobi’s cold, indoor air can become noticeably crisp, especially in high-rise apartments and areas.

If a humidifier is not accessible, placing a shallow bowl of water near a heat source or drying damp clothes indoors can help restore moisture in the air.

Not only does this improve the warmth of your sleeping space, but it also benefits your skin, breathing, and overall comfort during the night.