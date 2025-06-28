Jeff Bezos weds Lauren Sanchez in Venice: Standout moments & fashion in photos

One of the most expensive weddings in modern history went down on Friday with Billionaire Jeff Bezos wedding his lover Lauren Sanchez in Venice, Italy.

The couple tied the knot on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore, opposite St Mark’s Square with Matteo Bocelli - son of Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli reportedly performing at the event.

Known for its privacy and gleaming marble Renaissance-era basilicas designed by the Italian architect Andrea Palladio, Bezos, 61 took over the island for a three-day extravaganza .

A-list attendees at the ceremony included the Kardashians, Orlando Bloom among others who jetted into Italy for the exquisite event.

Class, elegance and luxury was on display in every aspect of the wedding with nothing but the best for the bride, the groom and the guests.

Bride Lauren Sanchez steals the show with designer gown

The 55-year-old bride rocked a mermaid-line wedding gown featuring Dolce & Gabbana’s signature Italian lace.

The gown itself was a masterpiece that paid homage to the skilled designers at the Italian luxury brand who spent one and a half year making it.

Photo of Lauren Sanchez Bezos (@laurensanchezbezos)

A timeless and elegant creation, the gown took 900 hours of artisanal effort to make and came at a price that only the super-wealthy can afford.

It is corseted with high-neck, and long-sleeves with hand-appliquéd Italian lace and a mermaid silhouette with 180 silk chiffon-covered priest buttons dotting the front.

The Amazon billionaire has splashed a fortune in the wedding that is estimated to cost anywhere between Sh5.1 billion to Sh6.2billion.

Hotel hosting Jeff Bezos and his wife

The Italian town is enjoying the good tidings brought about by the wealthy guests with most high-end hotels fully booked.

Standout moments, luxury & fashion statements as Jeff Bezos weds Lauren Sanchez in Venice

Celebrations are spread across three days with an exquisite party set for Saturday, a day after the newly-weds walked down the aisle.

Guests were taken to the venue in boats with all in attendance refraining from sharing photos on social media as the ceremony unfolded.

The bride and the groom stayed at the luxurious Aman hotel where only the ultra-rich can afford.

Spending a night at the hotel costs at least Sh605,000.

Last-minute changes

The wedding was initially planned for June 28, at Scuola Grande della Misericordia but was moved to a day earlier with a change in venue due to security concerns.