Kalonzo’s son weds: Kevin’s impressive career, education, wedding & political bid

Exactly a year after his traditional wedding that was attended by high profile guests, Kevin Muasya Kalonzo honoured his wife Sharon Nthoki with a glamorous wedding that was the talk of town with opposition leaders including Rigathi Gachagua and Fred Matiang’i converging in Nakuru.

The wedding at Enashipai was a glamorous affair with bold fashion statements, A-list attendees and a joyous celebration of another milestone.

While Kalonzo’s his first-born son Kennedy is popular, having made a mark for himself in politics and currently serving his second term as a Member of Parliament in the East Africa Legislative Assembly, Muasya is also a politician with an impressive career.

Education in Kenya & abroad

Muasya went to some of the best schools in the country and caping it up with university education in Australia.

He is an alumnus of Makini Academy and Sunshine Secondary where he wrote his national exams before going abroad for his university education.

He attended Monash University between 2008 to 2011, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in business and commerce.

Muasya enrolled for his Masters at the same institution, obtaining a Master’s of International Business in 2012.

Impressive career

Unlike many Kenyans who struggle to find their footing in the employment world , Muasya’s career profile indicates that his transition from school to employment was smooth.

E kicked off his career at Australian Administration services in 2009 while he was still in university, followed by a three-year stint as Disability Support Officer at Department of Human Services in Victoria, Australia.

Credit Analyst and Customer Service officer at Cooperative bank, a role he held for six months before leaving to serve as the Administrative Coordinator at Athiani Holdings Limited.

He quickly rose through the ranks to become the CEO of Athiani FM, a vernacular radio station that is popular in the region.

Other highlights in his career include serving as Board of Governors Member- Tseikuru Technical Training Institute and as the board director at Tourism Regulatory Authority until he resigned to vie in Kitui County.

Failed political bid

While his older brother Kennedy and his father are known for politics, Muasya too gave it a try in 2022.

He teamed up with Kiema Kilonzo as his running mate for the Kitui gubernatorial seat with flashy campaigns that reflected the depth of their pockets.

Muasya was however unsuccessful after his father announced that the Wiper party handed over the ticket to Julius Malombe, noting that Kilonzo’s candidature was widely unpopular and unlikely to win.

Speculation is rife that he is preparing to contest for a seat in 2027, with some noting that Kalonzo’s sons are making strategic moves to inherit their father’s political empire as the kingpin of Ukambani when he exits the scene.

Glamorous wedding and A-list attendees

Muasya was the talk of town after a show-stopping intimate wedding at Enashipai in Nakuru county.

The wedding that was the talk of town came exactly a year after his traditional wedding that was also graced by -list guests including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Fred Matiang’i, Rigathi Gachagua and Dorcas Rigathi were among gests at the event and congratulated the couple while also wishing them well in the next phase.

“I’m delighted to join my brothers, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Dr. Fred Matiang’i at the wedding of Kevin Muasya Musyoka and Sharon at Enashipai in Nakuru County. Wishing Kevin and his new spouse a lifetime of happiness and blessings, ” Gachagua wrote.

Kalonzo’s message to son Kevin Muasya & bible verse

An elated Kalonzo congratulated his son and blessed the union as the couple embarks on a new chapter.

Kevin and Sharon, as your officiant, Emmanuel Gichanga, reminded us today, A house is built with wisdom, and it is established with understanding. May these words from Proverbs 24:3 guide you as you begin this new chapter.

The last 12 months have been a blessing for Kalonzo who has seen two of his children walk down the aisle.