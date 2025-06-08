Simple & affordable ways to get rid of any foul smell from your fridge

Over time, fridges tend to develop an unpleasant odour which can affect the safety and quality of the food stored therein
This foul smell hits the nose as soon as the door of the fridge is opened and refuses to go away, getting worse with time.
Having food in the fridge for far too long, failing to pack food leftovers in airtight containers, spilling food in the fridge and not removing spoilt food after power outages are some of the causes of this foul smell.
After a period of power outage, the fridge may also have an undesirable smell that lingers on long after power is restored.
Promptly removing any spoiled food items paired with a few simple hacks can help in getting rid of the foul smell and assists in maintaining a fridge that is not only sparkling clean but also smelling fresh.
A number of common supplies found at home have proved to be useful in eliminating the smell and make the big difference.
Used tea bag
Place a used teabag in an open container and leave it inside the fridge with the door closed for three days.
The tea bag continuously absorbs the bad smell, leaving the fridge smelling fresh.
It should be replaced after every three days to ensure that the foul smell does not build up while also maintaining proper hygiene in the fridge, keeping food leftovers in airtight containers and cleaning up any spilled food immediately.
Using vinegar to keep foul smell in check
Vinegar also has the ability to absorb the foul smell that builds up in the fridge over time.
By soaking a piece of clean cloth in vinegar and placing it in an open container inside the fridge with the door closed, your fridge is guaranteed to smell fresh.
Similar results may also be achieved by pouring a few milliliters of vinegar into an open container and place inside the fridge with the door closed.
Once the unpleasant smell is neutralized and disappears completely, the piece of cloth may be removed.
This hack works well when combined with proper hygiene in the fridge.
Baking soda to neutralise the smell
Leave a pinch of baking soda in a bowl inside the fridge with the door closed.
With its outstanding ability to absorb odours, baking soda continuously absorbs any lingering smell in the fridge.
Slices of lemon to injecting some scent
Placing slices of lemon inside the fridge adds a pleasant scent in addition to absorbing any undesirable smell that may be lingering.
Other hacks that may be used to ensure that the fridge smells fresh include placing dry oats in a bowl and leaving it inside the fridge, spreading grounded coffee in a saucer and placing it in the fridge.