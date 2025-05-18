Size 8 gets candid on separation from DJ Mo, its impact & what couples can learn

Kenyan celebrity couple of Linet Munyali popularly known as Size 8 and Samuel Muraya, aka DJ Mo have opened up on the the lessons learnt during their seven-month separation, sharing valuable lessons with couples on how to navigate challenges that come their way and keep their unions strong.

In a candid interview with Betty Kyallo, the couple revisited the challenging time in their marriage and walked through the events that led to the decision to part ways, what made them reunite and things that they are now doing differently to keep the union strong.

Size 8 admitted that indeed there was a problem in their marriage at the time, necessitating her decision to announce the end of their 11-year marriage.

Hope amid challenges

Reiterating the importance of hope even in the midst of challenges, Size 8 reflected on her experience, admitting that at the time when she resolved to announce the end of her marriage to DJ Mo, all hope was gone.

I thought at that time that I had reached my end and I was like, you know what I’m done. At that time I had lost all manner of hope of us ever becoming something.

She explained that the challenges blinded her to a point that she saw no hope of reigniting the relationship, leading to the drastic decision.

The dangers of magnifying mistakes & focusing on faults

She also cautioned couples against magnifying mistakes and closing their eyes on the positives, noting that this contributed to their separation but she has since learnt her lesson.

At that point I had closed my eyes in the good in him and was actually magnify the faults and the negatives. My mistake at that time is that I looked at his faults with a magnifying glass ad completely refused to look at his positives

Acknowledging that none is perfect, she emphasized the importance of remaining objective to still appreciate the good side of one’s partner, their values even while navigating the through the faults.

There was something problematic but my mistake was that at that time I only chose to see wrong. The problem with seeing wrong is that you will never lack something to see

The seven months apart was an awakening moment for the singer who realized the value of her marriage and her husband, with a shift in perspective that rescued their marriage.

I would advise couples watching us today that if you chose to see the wrong in a person, you will never lack something wrong to focus on and magnify.

Taking each other for granted & the power of appreciating what you have

Size 8 admitted that taking DJ Mo for granted and losing sight of the value of what they had, contributed to their separation, a lesson that she has since learnt.

Explaining that this could happen without one noticing as was the case in her situation, she advised couples to be intentional in appreciating their partners.

That separation showed me the things in him that I took for granted…There are things that I realised that I had a good thing going on and I was taking it for granted thinking that it will always be there. For now I try not to take him for granted as I used to. You know it happens without you knowing.

Love never fails: How Size 8 & DJ Mo rekindled romance

The couple rekindled their romance with DJ Mo sweeping Size 8 off her feet with a grand proposal that proved that their love conquers all.

DJ Mo pulled off an elaborate proposal, with the mother of two saying yes once again to reaffirm their love and commitment.

Grateful to God for blessing our marriage and keeping our love strong through every challenge. No matter the obstacles that come our way, the Lord gave us the grace to overcome and hence we were able to choose to love each other. This is the doing of the Lord... For sure, what God cannot do, does not exist... All praise and glory go to God our Father through Jesus Christ.