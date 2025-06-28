For many Kenyans, buying a car represents both independence and opportunity, but the second‑hand market can feel like uncharted territory.

With a wide range of options, hidden costs and sellers who may not always be forthcoming, it’s easy to end up with a vehicle that drains your time and wallet.

By understanding key expenses, verifying every document and insisting on a thorough inspection, you’ll navigate the process with confidence.

1. Budget beyond the sticker price

NTSA transfer fees vary by engine size . For vehicles up to 1,000 cc it’s Sh1,660; 1,201–1,500 cc costs Sh2,065; and charges rise to Sh5,915 for engines above 3,000 cc .

Third-party insurance (the legal minimum): Usually runs between Sh5,000 and Sh15,000 a year.

Budget for routine servicing. For instance, an oil change typically costs between Sh3,000 and Sh8,000 depending on the oil type and filter.

Fuel efficiency: Typical hatchbacks deliver roughly 18 to 22 km per litre under normal driving conditions.

Repair and maintenance buffer: Set aside at least 10 percent of your total budget for unexpected minor fixes in the first six months.

2. Verify history and documentation

Logbook check: Ensure the seller’s name matches their ID and that there are no outstanding loans or encumbrances (claims on the vehicle).

Confirm the chassis and engine number match the logbook exactly. Any sign of tampering is a red flag.

Use the online TIMS portal or SMS service to confirm tax compliance, accident records and recorded mileage with NTSA.

3. Insist on a thorough mechanical inspection

Bring a qualified and trusted mechanic or use a reputable workshop. Key areas to examine:

Engine: Listen for smooth idling, check for oil leaks and test for steady acceleration. Brakes and suspension: Watch for squeals, test ride‑height balance and note any clunks over bumps. Undercarriage: Look for fresh welds or heavy rust - these often indicate past damage.

4. Prioritise safety features

Anti-lock Braking System. ABS is essential for maintaining control on wet or slippery roads.

At the minimum the vehicle should have airbags on the driver and passenger sides. However, some models offer up to nine airbags.

Ensure headlamps, brake lights and side‑mirrors are fully functional and correctly aligned.

5. Research market value and negotiate smartly

Once there is a model in mind, check online platforms for similar models by year, mileage and condition.

Watch for vague ads: Avoid “good condition” or “best price” without specifics. Always insist on full disclosure and detailed descriptions.

Use any faults your mechanic may have uncovered as leverage to negotiate a fair reduction, rather than haggling over the sticker price alone.

6. Steer clear of common pitfalls

Too‑good‑to‑be‑true prices: Deals far below market average often hide serious faults or undisclosed debts.

Unverified seller claims: Always demand documentation to back up statements like “single owner” or “full service record.” Never rely on word of mouth.

Skipping the test drive: Never buy without at least a 15‑minute drive over mixed road surfaces to assess real‑world performance.

In conclusion

With careful budgeting, thorough documentation checks, a detailed mechanical inspection and informed negotiation, buying a used car in Kenya can be straightforward and empowering.