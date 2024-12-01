Former Limuru Member of Parliament Peter Mwathi who was allegedly abducted during the chaos that erupted at a burial attended by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has opened up on his ordeal.

The former lawmaker insisted that he was abducted by people who he believes were detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

According to Mwathi, he landed in trouble after devising an escape route following the chaos that marred the funeral when armed goons stormed the venue.

We took off and ended up on a road. My assistant asked for a taxi to drive us away from Naivasha. On the way towards the flyover, we were stopped by two Subarus—one black stopped in front of us, two men got out and one green was at the back.

Held at gunpoint, grilled and threatened

He narrated that his abductors held him at gunpoint and threatened him before.

His assailants were hooded with masks, making it impossible for him to identify them, with strict instructions not to look at any of them but instead have his eyes fixed on a shotgun that they had.

The former legislator claimed that his abductors tortured him for long hours and grilled him thoroughly.

Mark you, all these guys were hooded, including the driver with masks and ban clavers. They told me not to look at any of their directions, after which they asked me to look at the shotguns that they had at the moment.

Dumped along Southern bypass in Nairobi

He was later driven to Southern bypass in Nairobi where he was dumped and had to find his way home.

He further claimed that the goons who stormed the burial during the chaos in which Gachagua was whisked away to safety had the intention of killing him.

He recounted running for two kilometers with the armed youth in hot pursuit.

They ran after us and I want to make this clear that they had intention. For the first time, I ran frantically for two kilometres.

You know those guys were carrying machetes, pangas and some of them have got these nut rungus.