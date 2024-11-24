Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has declared that they now know President William Ruto’s true colours and promised to deal with him accordingly.

Addressing the congregation at AIPCA Kangari, Kigumo in Murang'a County, Gachagua noted that President Ruto packaged himself as a Christian, making it difficult for his real self to be known.

Gachagua who was impeached last month noted that with the veil removed and having known his former boss’ true colours, it is now time to deal with him.

He also noted that he is glad that Ruto’s true colours have been seen in his first term.

“We have now seen Ruto’s true colours and understand the kind of person he is. Initially, he approached us with the Bible, making it difficult to know him. It is very good that he brought the fight in his first term. If it were in the second term, he would have really disturbed us. Now we know him and we are going to deal with him.” Gachagua declared without specifying how he would deal with his former boss.

Tone-deaf government

He also slammed the government for not listening to what Kenyans are saying and bulldozing unpopular decisions and government policies despite opposition from Kenyans.

A number of unpopular decisions have been imposed on Kenyans against their will, only for President William Ruto to retract the same.

Members of Parliament on the other hand have also been accused of rubber-stamping unpopular decisions and failing in their role to represent voters.

The controversial Adani deal to take over JKIA and the Finance Bill 2024 are some of the recent examples of this situation.

Gachagua dedicates Bible verse to Ruto

Gachagua dedicated a Bible verse for President Ruto, lamenting that it took the intervention of the American government to listen to what Kenyans had been saying all along.

“I would like to ask President Ruto to take time and read the book of John 8:3. Let him agree to listen to the people of Kenya. It is so sad that it has taken the intervention of the American government for us to listen to what our people are saying.” Gachagua added.

In his State of the Nation address on Thursday, November 21, 2024, President William Ruto announced the cancellation of public-private partnership negotiations between the Kenyan government and the Adani Group regarding two major projects.