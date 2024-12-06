Former PS charged in multi-million land fraud case

Former Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Internal Security, Dave Munya Mwangi, has been charged with the fraudulent acquisition of a prime parcel of land located along Mombasa Road.



The charges stem from allegations of forgery involving a rogue official at the Ministry of Lands.

Mwangi, alongside two others—Sammy Louis Karanja and Moses Ojuka, a former employee at the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning—allegedly forged documents to transfer ownership of a 1.591-hectare parcel of land into companies associated with Mwangi.



The land was then leased to a Chinese company for Sh12 million.

The arrest followed a detailed investigation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Land Fraud Investigators, prompted by a complaint from the rightful landowner.



The investigators uncovered evidence that led the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to approve charges against the trio.

The investigation has revealed a well-orchestrated scheme to defraud the victim of their land. The suspects forged title deeds and other critical documents.

Mwangi was arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts and charged with conspiracy to defraud, uttering a false document, and forgery of a title. He denied all charges and was granted a bond of Sh20 million or a cash bail of Sh5 million.

His alleged accomplices, Karanja and Ojuka, are currently at large. Authorities are actively pursuing them to ensure their arraignment.