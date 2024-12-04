All-female SWAT team among 10,000 officers deployed by gov't

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration has announced a comprehensive security plan to ensure the safety of citizens and visitors during the festive season.



The strategy, unveiled by Principal Secretary Dr Raymond Omollo, includes multi-agency collaboration and heightened security measures across the country.

Enhanced security coverage

In an effort to safeguard key locations, security has been bolstered at entry and exit points, including airports and border crossings.



Other areas receiving heightened surveillance include hotels, shopping malls, public beaches, places of worship, entertainment venues, and critical infrastructure in major towns.

We are committed to ensuring the safety of all Kenyans and visitors during this festive period.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration between the government and private security stakeholders, urging event organisers and mall proprietors to liaise with local security teams and the Private Security Regulatory Authority.

Operational coordination through multi-agency centres

The National Multi-Agency Command Centre (NMACC), headquartered at Lang’ata Barracks, is now operational.



This hub integrates officers from various government entities, including the Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service, Kenya Wildlife Service, Kenya Prisons Service, and the Kenya Coast Guard Service.

Regional and County Multi-Agency Command Centres have also been activated to provide additional support.

Deployment of over 10,000 Officers

The government has deployed more than 10,000 officers from multiple agencies to maintain public safety. This includes a specialised all-female SWAT team tasked with addressing femicide and gender-based violence cases.

Heightened traffic safety measures