Can a monthly budget of Sh4K - Sh16K make you a homeowner in Kenya?

For most Kenyans, rent is a fact of life. It is one of those unavoidable expenses that eats into monthly income.

It determines where you live, how much you can save, and even your future plans.

But have you ever stopped asking yourself: What if my rent budget worked for me instead of my landlord?

Homeownership has always seemed like something that requires millions upfront or years of struggling to secure a mortgage.

Many Kenyans wait for some ‘big break’ in life but the reality for many people is that financial security comes from small, consistent decisions.

Renting is convenient, but it’s an expense with no long-term return. Unlike land or a house, which appreciates, rent is money that goes into someone else’s pocket month after month, year after year.

If you could channel that same money into homeownership, would you?

The government, through the Affordable Housing Program, proposed that monthly payments that many Kenyans already make could be redirected toward homeownership.

Social Housing

Kenyans who can set aside Sh5,200 monthly can own a studio apartment worth Sh960,000. Of the over 13,258 units in the Mukuru Social Housing Project, 1,080 have been completed and are ready for occupation.

There are also units in other completed projects Mombasa, Nakuru, Machakos, Embu and Kajiado.

Affordable housing

Young professionals and small families who can manage Sh10,400 per month can secure a two-bedroom apartment valued at Sh2 million, while a three-bedroom unit, costing just over Sh3 million, requires monthly payments of Sh15,600.

These options offer a practical pathway to homeownership, allowing Kenyans to transition from renting to owning with structured, manageable payments.

For Kenyans who can set aside Sh31,300 monthly, a two-bedroom unit worth Sh4.32 million is in store, while those who can manage Sh41,000 per month can own a three-bedroom unit valued at Sh5.76 million.

So far the Affordable Housing Program has completed 4,888 units that are currently on sale on the Boma Yangu platform.