Bitange Ndemo's Biography: Career background, achievements as ICT PS, networth

Professor Elijah Bitange Ndemo has been appointed as the new Vice Chancellor of the University of Nairobi, marking a historic return to the institution where his academic and leadership journey began.



A renowned scholar, former ICT Permanent Secretary, and Kenya’s former ambassador to Belgium and the EU, Ndemo brings to the helm decades of experience in public service, innovation policy, and international diplomacy.

Early life and education

Born in 1959 in Manga, Isecha, Kisii County, Professor Elijah Bitange Ndemo hails from the distinguished Bogonko clan.

He is a half-brother to Lawrence Sagini, Kenya’s first Minister for Natural Resources and a key participant at the Lancaster House Conference.

Ndemo studied in Kenya before moving to the US, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Finance from the University of Minnesota and an MBA from the University of St. Thomas, Minnesota.

He later obtained a PhD in Industrial Economics from the University of Sheffield, UK.

Career journey and return to Kenya

In the early '90s, Ndemo worked in the United States as a senior financial analyst, however, in 1993, he made the life-changing decision to return home to contribute to Kenya's development.

His return coincided with an economic crisis and he lost most of his savings. Out of employment, he joined a relative in exporting vegetables to Europe—a move that was mocked by some back home.

Entry into academia and government

A chance encounter with former MP Jimmy Angwenyi opened the door to academia, leading him to teach at the University of Nairobi despite not earning much.



Ndemo’s big break came in 2005 when he was appointed Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Communication, a role he held until 2013. Under his leadership, Kenya underwent a digital transformation.

Championing ICT and innovation

Ndemo was the force behind key ICT milestones including the introduction of the undersea fibre optic cable TEAMS, Kenya’s Open Data initiative, and the liberalisation of mobile telephony.



He played a pivotal role in lowering call costs and expanding internet access. His tenure also saw the growth of innovation hubs like iHub and support for platforms like M-PESA.

Writing, thought leadership, and international roles

A regular columnist in local dailies, Ndemo is known for pushing bold ideas such as addressing Kenya’s “dead capital” in unused rural homes and suggesting innovations like standardised ugali machines.

He has served as Kenya’s Ambassador to Belgium and the EU, a senior advisor to several UN bodies, and continues to advocate for ICT-driven economic development.

Personal life

Ndemo has often shared humorous and heartfelt stories about his personal journey. Upon returning from the US, he had one week to find a wife and succeeded after a fateful meeting at Kenyatta National Hospital’s cafeteria.

In a viral Engage Talk, he narrated how he quickly proposed, despite being warned about her love for vodka.

“I was warned she could finish a whole 750ml bottle, but I chose to stick by her,” he recounted with humour.

His anecdotes reflect a man deeply grounded in love, humility, and cultural values.

He also recalls youthful attempts to impress girls, including drenching himself in Brut cologne to sit next to a girl at church—a memory that highlights his playful yet relatable nature.

READ ALSO: 7 changes making new higher education funding system different from previous one

Bitange Ndemo's net worth