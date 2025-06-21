President William Ruto announced that the nationwide rollout of the Climate WorX Programme (CRSP), for over 110,000 youth across all 47 counties, will commence on July 1, 2025.

The programme focuses on sustainable projects in environmental conservation and infrastructure development.

The government is set to review applications for the Climate WorX jobs through a committee based in every county.

It comprises leaders of informal settlements, two youth champions, a representative from the National Council of PLWDs, Micro and Small Enterprise Authority (MSEA) County Officer, County Youth Officer, TVET County Director, County Director of Education, Regional National Construction Authority officer or representative, County Director of Housing, and National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs).

Rollout of the Climate WorX Programme (CRSP)

Shortlisted candidates will be contacted via SMS on the mobile number provided during registration.

Programme Overview

The Climate WorX Programme will engage young people in community-based projects focused on environmental sustainability and infrastructure development.

Key areas of work include road construction, tree planting, waste management, and other environmental conservation efforts.

The programme will run for six months, with participants working in alternating two-week shifts, ensuring continuous engagement while also providing time for training.

Shift System

The CRSP will use a double-shift system. Youth will work for two consecutive weeks and then take two weeks off.

During their off weeks, participants will attend life skills training sessions.

This structure aims to maximise labour productivity and ensure participants develop the skills needed to thrive beyond the programme.

Payment and Supervision

Participants will earn Sh500 per day for their work , while youth supervisors will receive Sh550 per day.

Payments will be made bi-weekly via mobile money, ensuring timely and transparent compensation.

Workers will be required to sign off on their daily tasks and the receipt of payments to maintain proper records.

Supervisors from state departments and implementing agencies will oversee the daily activities, ensuring compliance with work plans and quality standards.

Training for Future Growth

A core component of the CRSP is training, designed to equip participants with essential life and job skills.

The programme includes 30 hours of training, with sessions spread for one year.

Training will cover topics that enhance participants' ability to adapt to work environments, improve their entrepreneurial skills, and build a sustainable future.

The training schedule will not interfere with the work program, and participants will attend sessions during their off weeks.

Participants will be encouraged to form community-based organisations (CBOs) that can transition into sustainable businesses after the programme’s completion.

President William Ruto officiated the launch of the Climate WorX Mtaani initiative in Korogocho, Nairobi County on September 12, 2024

Technical teams will support the transition, guiding how to set up and manage these businesses for continued growth.

By offering paid work opportunities, life skills training, and pathways to sustainable business ventures, the programme seeks to empower participants to contribute to their communities and secure a better future.