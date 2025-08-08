President William Ruto has established a special coordinating framework to compensate victims of violent demonstrations and public protests that have occurred since 2017.

In a presidential proclamation shared on August 8, 2025, President Ruto appointed Professor Makau Mutua to lead the initiative, which has been given a 120-day timeline to complete its work.

The Framework for Compensation of Victims of Demonstrations and Public Protests aims to provide redress and reparations for both civilians and security personnel who have lost their lives or suffered bodily harm .

File image of Professor Makau Mutua with Raila Odinga

Mandate and Leadership

According to the proclamation, the initiative stems from a "compelling national interest in establishing a framework for accountability."

It acknowledges that since the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution, expanded democratic freedoms have led to demonstrations, "some of which regrettably have turned violent."

Key directives from the proclamation include:

Establishment of a coordinating framework for compensation, which will be vested under the Executive Office of the President.

Professor Makau Mutua, in his capacity as Senior Advisor on Constitutional Affairs and Human Rights, has been designated to lead the framework.

The President's office will discharge this mandate in collaboration with the Office of the Attorney General, the Ministry of Interior & National Administration, the National Treasury, and other relevant state agencies.

Makau Mutua

The 2023 Protests and the NADCO Report

The most prominent instance of this issue arising was following the series of deadly anti-government protests led by the Azimio la Umoja opposition coalition in 2023.

The protests, triggered by the high cost of living and electoral justice, resulted in numerous deaths, injuries, and arrests.

To resolve the political standoff, President Ruto's Kenya Kwanza government and Raila Odinga's Azimio coalition formed the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO).

A key recommendation in the final NADCO report was the establishment of a fund to compensate victims of the 2023 protests.

While President Ruto's government participated in and accepted the NADCO process, his administration's public stance during the protests was primarily focused on condemning the violence, protecting property, and maintaining law and order.

The opposition, human rights groups, and victims' families were the main champions of the compensation clause.

The implementation of the NADCO recommendations, including the compensation fund, remained a point of political contention.

File image of a photo taken in 2024 when Kenyans took to the streets to protest tax hikes

The 2024 Finance Bill Protests

The issue resurfaced with greater intensity following the youth-led anti-Finance Bill protests in June 2024 .

These demonstrations saw an unprecedented number of casualties after protests escalated, leading to the storming of Parliament.

President Ruto's initial response was firm, vowing to quell what he termed "treasonous" acts.

However, following widespread condemnation and a significant death toll, his tone shifted.

Hundreds of protestors in Nairobi Central Business District during the June 25 protests

He withdrew the contentious Finance Bill and later, at a National Prayer Breakfast, offered an apology for any "missteps" in dealing with the youth.

In the direct aftermath, opposition leader Raila Odinga publicly urged the President to move beyond apologies and establish a compensation fund for the families of those killed or injured in both the 2023 and 2024 protests.

While the President acknowledged the grievances of the youth and called for dialogue, he did not immediately announce a compensation plan.

