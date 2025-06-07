Climate WorX: How to register for 113,000 Kazi Mtaani jobs before deadline

During the 2025 Madaraka Day celebrations, President William Ruto announced the nationwide rollout of the Climate WorX Programme.

The Climate WorX Programme aims to provide employment opportunities to the youth while fostering environmental conservation and climate resilience.

This programme, succeeding the Kazi Mtaani initiative, is part of the broader Climate Resilience Service Program (CRSP) and seeks to engage over 113,000 youths across all 47 counties.

President William Ruto officiated the launch of the Climate WorX Mtaani initiative in Korogocho, Nairobi County on September 12, 2024

Climate WorX Programme: How to register for 113,000 Kazi Mtaani jobs before deadline

If you're a young Kenyan eager to contribute to national development and gain valuable work experience, here's a comprehensive guide on how to register for the Climate WorX Programme.

What is the Climate WorX Programme?

The Climate WorX Programme is a government-led initiative designed to address youth unemployment while promoting environmental sustainability . Participants will be involved in various projects, including:

Roads and Infrastructure: Construction, maintenance, and greening of roads.

Environmental Conservation: Tree planting, nursery development, and solid waste management.

Housing and Urban Development: Affordable housing projects and rehabilitation of riparian lands.

Youth will work in alternating two-week shifts over a six-month period, earning Sh500 per day, while supervisors receive Sh550 daily. Payments are made bi-weekly via mobile money platforms.

Who Can Apply?

To be eligible for the Climate WorX Programme, applicants must:

Be Kenyan citizens aged between 18 and 35 years.

Possess a valid National ID or Maisha Number.

Have a registered Safaricom line with mobile money capability.

Reside in one of the 47 counties.

Be unemployed and not engaged in any other government employment programme.

The programme emphasises inclusivity, aiming for gender balance and prioritising youth from informal settlements and persons with disabilities.

Climate Worx initiative, a government-led program to restore the waterways and create employment opportunities for youth.

Step-by-Step Guide to Register

Visit the Official Portal: Navigate to the Climate Resilience Service Program (CRSP) website.

Access the Registration Section: Click on the 'Register' or 'Apply Now' button to begin the application process.

Provide Personal Details:

Full Name

Gender

Date of Birth

Phone Number (registered with M-PESA)

Email address

Enter Identification Information:

National ID Number or Maisha Number

Specify Location:

County of Residence

Sub-County or Ward

Village

Indicate Educational Background and Skills:

Highest Level of Education

Relevant Skills or Work Experience

Submit the Application: Review all entered information for accuracy before submitting.

Confirmation: Upon successful submission, you will receive a confirmation message via SMS or email.

The registration portal is open for a limited period of 10 days from the launch date. Ensure you apply within this window.

Climate Worx initiative

What Happens After Registration?

Verification: Submitted applications will undergo a vetting process to confirm eligibility.

Selection: Successful applicants will be notified and provided with details regarding their deployment.

Work Schedule: Participants will work in two-week shifts, alternating between work and rest periods over six months.

Payment: Earnings will be disbursed bi-weekly through mobile money platforms.

Training: Beneficiaries will receive structured life skills and workplace readiness training to support their transition into long-term employment or entrepreneurship.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Can I apply if I participated in the previous Kazi Mtaani programme?

A1: Yes, previous participants are eligible to apply, provided they meet the current programme's requirements.

Q2: Is there a fee to apply for the Climate WorX Programme?

A2: No, the application process is entirely free. Beware of individuals or entities requesting payment for registration.

Q3: What if I don't have a Maisha Number?

A3: You can use your valid National ID number to register.

Q4: How will I know if my application was successful?

A4: Successful applicants will receive notifications via SMS or email with further instructions.