4 orders issued to Chiromo Hospital following Susan Njoki’s death

The government has taken action against Chiromo Hospital following the death of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Toto Touch, Susan Njoki.

Njoki died at the hospital’s Braeside branch in Nairobi with her family alleging foul play, claims that were backed by an autopsy.

An autopsy conducted by a team of six pathologists established that Susan’s death was as a result of strangulation.

With investigations into her murder in progress, the government has ordered the immediate closure of the facility where Njoki breathed her last.

In a letter announcing the decision, Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) referred to reports indicating that a staff member at the facility may have been involved in Njoki’s death.

The late Susan Kamengere Njoki who was strangled to death at Chiromo Hospital’s Braeside Branch

KMPDC has also ordered the Chiromo Group of Hospitals to cease all clinical services at the branch until further notice.

Evacuation of patients & other directives

The letter signed by KMPDC CEO Dr. David Kariuki also directed that all patients at the facility are to be evacuated within 24 hours of the notice , with the facility remaining closed.

These directives are issued pursuant to CAP 253 and subsidiary legislation legal notice 171, The Medical Practitioners and Dentists (Inquiry and Disciplinary Proceedings) (Procedure) Rules 2022, Rule 8 to ensure patient safety and restore public confidence in the health system.

KMPDC also directed the management to provide a report detailing measures taken to enhance the safety of patients and to prevent similar incidences from occurring in the future.

The facility has promised to cooperate with investigations and assist in establishing what really happened on the day when Njoki was admitted to the facility, only to de declared dead a few hours later.

Chiromo Hospital founder issues statement

Chiromo Group of Hospitals founder Dr. Frank Njenga issued a statement confirming that the facility is reviewing its operations and will prioritise the truth with all responsible for Njoki's death being held accountable.

First, I extend my deepest condolences to her family and to everyone grieving this loss. A brilliant young woman known to me personally died in our care. That demands more than sorrow. It demands truth.

Truth is paramount to all other concerns in this case. We care for the vulnerable, and now we must prove it when it's hardest to do so. We are actively engaged in self-introspection and review of our operational and procedural mandates. Our commitment is and has always been to be better and to do better for all our stakeholders and those in our care.

Founded by renowned psychiatrist, Dr. Frank Njenga, Chiromo Hospital Group has for years been known as a leading facility offering mental healthcare services and supporting patients to recover in dignity.

Being forcefully taken to Chiromo Hospital

The deceased was a fierce mental health advocate who also left a lasting impact through her brainchild, Toto Touch.

She was admitted to the facility on Monday from where she would never walk out with autopsy confirming that she was strangled to death within four hours of having her last meal.

