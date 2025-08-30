6 high-profile resignations in Ruto’s gov't: Why they left & what they are up to

President William Ruto has faced several high-profile resignations in his administration, a trend that is likely to continue as political realignments take shape.

Some of those who have exited the government have made it known that they no longer support the administration, an indication that they are headed to the opposition and possibly plotting a political comeback.

Others quietly exited to pursue personal interests and have retreated to a quiet life away from the limelight they once enjoyed.

Below are some big names who exited the government, their reasons for leaving and what they are up to.

Moses Kuria opens a new chapter after exiting government

Moses Kuria was picked by President William Ruto to serve in the Ministry of Trade and Investment before being moved to Public Service docket.

He was eventually dropped from the cabinet and appointed as a senior economic advisor to President William Ruto.

After less than a year in the position, Kuria resigned to pursue personal interests.

This evening I have met my boss and my friend, President William Ruto. The President has graciously accepted my decision to resign from government.

As I move on to pursue personal interests, I am proud of the work the President and I did to implement the Bottom Up Economic Transformation Agenda, which I designed together with the President as our 2022 Electoral Platform. Long Live Kenya.

Japhet Koome fades away from the limelight

Japhet Koome resigned from his position as Inspector-General of Police after criticism of officers’ conduct during the 2024 antigovernment demonstrations in which dozens of protesters were killed with many more injured.

His short stint at the helm of the police service came to a grinding halt with cases of police brutality, the use of excess force, abductions and extra-judicial killings surging.

Japhet Koome

Koome sank with the protests that also dented the image of the National Police Service and weakened public trust in the service.

Wambui Nyutu's political dalliance with Gachagua

Wambui Nyutu was relieved of her role as the National Cohesion and Integration Commission vice chairperson in July 2025.

Nyutu did not find it ft to resign and continued to draw salary while criticizing the government and addressing political gatherings in the company of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua until the commission kicked her out.

Wambui Nyutu with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Like a cancer eating from within, Nyutu fiercely attackied the Kenya Kwanza regime despite holding the position of Vice Chair of the NCIC.

Her conduct left no doubt that she was on her way out , and her exit did not surprise many amid speculation that she is preparing to go for an elective seat in 2027.

Nyutu cited rising extrajudicial killings of Gen Z youth, stating that her conscience could not allow her to stay silent and align with the regime under whose watch the said crims were being perpetrated.

Esther Ngero: The first high-profile resignation for Ruto

May 22, 2023 saw President William Ruto face the first high-profile resignation in his government with Esther Ngero, the Principal Secretary (PS) in charge of Correctional Services stepping down.

Ngero stepped down “for personal reasons” just a week after President Ruto moved her from the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary to the Correctional Services docket.

Peter Mbae

Peter Mbae resigned from his role as the Head of Government Delivery Services via a letter dated 9 January 2025.

Until his exit, Mbae oversaw the implementation of government programmes and projects in President William Ruto’s government.

Mbae cited unresolved challenges and poor working conditions that made his position untenable , leaving him with no option but to resign so as to be accountable to the people of Kenya.

Despite my passion, focus and consistency, for reasons and issues that I have consistently brought to your attention and have not been resolved to date, it has not been possible to carry out my duties as intended and my position as Head of Government Delivery Services is no longer tenable.

In order to be accountable to the people of Kenya, owing to the fact that the appointment was widely circulated, I therefore request to formally disengage from this appointment so as to pursue other interests.

Kembi Gitura quits

Former Murang’a Senator Kembi Gitura was picked by President William Ruto to serve as the Chairman of the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) Board, a position he held for eight months before resigning.

Gitura who resigned on August 26 revealed that his decision was influenced by political considerations, adding that he has never supported the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government and holding the position made it difficult for him to freely criticize unpopular government policies.

Former Murang’a Senator Kembi Gitura

For the record, I do not support UDA government policies on virtually all fronts. I do not want to mislead anyone by my actions, words, or deeds. In 2027, every vote will count, and I want my political stand to be clear.