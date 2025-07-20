Boniface Mwangi’s whereabouts, offences DCI plan to charge him with & items seized

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has released a statement revealing why renowned human rights activist Boniface Mwangi was arrested, the offences he will be charged with in court as well as the items recovered at his offices and in his home during the arrest.

Mwangi was arrested on Saturday evening with detectives also conducting a search both at his home and in his office where several items were taken as part of investigations.

According to the statement released by the DCI on Sunday, July 20, 2025, Mwangi was arrested for facilitating terrorist activities during the June 25, 2025 protests .

Boniface Mwangi was arrested yesterday, July 19, 2025, by detectives at his residence in Lukenya in Machakos County in connection with the facilitation of terrorist activities during the June 25, 2025, protests.

Items recovered

Officers who arrested the activist conducted a search at his Lukenya home and seized two mobile phones, a laptop and several notebooks.

The renowned activist was then taken to his office in Hurlingham, Nairobi where detectives conducted a search and found nine assorted external hard drives, two laptops, company seals for Brave Media Ltd and Courage Ltd, and a company stamp.

Detectives also found six cheque books, copies of stamp duty documents, two unused tear gas canisters and one 7.62mm blank round.

During the arrest, detectives recovered two mobile phones, a laptop, and several notebooks. He was later escorted to his office at Mageuzi Hub, Rose Avenue in Hurlingham, where a search led to the recovery of: nine assorted external hard drives, two laptops, company seals for Brave Media Ltd and Courage Ltd, a company stamp, six cheque books, copies of stamp duty documents, two unused tear gas canisters and one 7.62mm blank round.

Boniface Mwangi's whereabouts & offences DCI plans to charge him with

The statement added that the fierce activist is currently being held at Pangani police station and will be arraigned in court on Monday where he will be charged with offences related to facilitation of terrorist acts and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Mwangi is currently in custody at Pangani Police Station, where he is undergoing processing to be arraigned tomorrow, Monday, July 21, 2025, for offences related to facilitation of terrorist acts and unlawful possession of ammunition.

#FreeBonifaceMwangi poster

His arrest saw Kenyans take to social media to demand his immediate and unconditional release with the hashtag #FreeBonifaceMwangi trending.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka is among notable figures who joined the online push to have Mwangi released writing:

I strongly condemn the arrest of civil rights activist Boniface Mwangi, a bold and fearless advocate for truth and justice. I have directed our legal team to do everything they can to ensure his release at the earliest time possible. #FreeBonifaceMwangi.