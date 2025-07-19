Sh260Million & other demands by Boniface Mwangi & Agather Atuhaire in court case

Human rights activists Boniface Mwangi and Agather Atuhaire have moved to court over their ordeal in Tanzania in which they claim they were tortured, deported and dumped within the borders of their respective countries.

The duo has filed a case alongside seven civil society organisations before the East African Court of Justice in their quest for justice.

The suit accuses the government of Tanzania led by President Samia Suluhu of gross human rights violations citing enforced disappearances, sexual abuse, torture, arbitrary detention and unlawful detention among the crimes that they accuse the Tanzanian government of committing.

What Boniface & Atuhaire want

According to papers filed in court, the pair want a public apology from the governments of Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania for what they went through in the month of May.

The also want adequate compensation of at least USD 1 million each (Sh 130 million by current exchange rates).

The experience took a toll on their mental wellness with the pair also demanding rehabilitation and psychological support to navigate life in the aftermath of their torture and deportation during which Agatha claims that she was assaulted sexually.

Mwangi did not hold back in a statement in which he stated that the ordeal sanctioned by President Suluhu with the governments of Kenya and Uganda closing their eyes to their plight was an attempt to silence them, but they refused to stay silent.

They asserted that going to court is not only in pursuit of justice but also to reveal to the world what went on behind closed doors when they were in the hands of Tanzanian authorities.

What happened to us was evil and meant to silence us—but we refused. We are going to court not only to fight for justice, but to show the world what happened to us in the dark.

Agather Atuhaire's account of what happened

Atuhaire detailed their experience in a statement released on May 24 explaining that five mean-looking men and one woman were involved in their abduction.

When 5 mean-looking men and one woman pushed us into a very dark car where I almost sat on guns and very violently blindfolded us and drove off, I thought it was over! Anyway, I will say more later. When I get there, the first order is to take off my clothes. Before I did anything, there was someone who hit me on my back and another who violently took off my clothes. They threw me down and handcuffed me.

Agather Atuhaire

They tried to put a sweater so the injuries on my hands would have been quite severe. There's one hitting under my feet so badly, the pain was too much and another shoving something in my...so that is rape, by all standards.

Mwangi was dumped in a remote location in Ukunda with Agather also released by her abductors at the Mutukula border between Uganda and Tanzania.