Cabinet approves new affordable housing rules, cuts deposit by 50%

Cabinet has endorsed the Affordable Housing Regulations, 2024, establishing the legal framework for the implementation of the Affordable Housing Programme (AHP), a flagship initiative under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

The new regulations aim to make home ownership more attainable, particularly for low- and middle-income Kenyans, by slashing the required housing deposit from 10% to 5%.

This move is expected to lower the entry barrier for thousands of aspiring homeowners.

President William Ruto with Cabinet Secretaries at State House, Nairobi

Other key provisions in the framework include:

Equitable housing allocation across income groups to ensure inclusive access to housing opportunities.

Access to low-interest or low-monthly-payment mortgage options, easing the long-term burden of home financing.

Structured deposit assistance for individuals unable to raise the initial 5% deposit upfront.

The regulations also spell out detailed guidelines on the planning, design, development, and maintenance of affordable and institutional housing across all 47 counties.

They emphasize sustainability and the provision of essential services within housing developments.

To ensure the long-term viability of the housing programme, the regulations support both development and end-user financing solutions.

They also provide a mechanism for the continued funding of maintenance and critical utilities within housing schemes.

The Affordable Housing Programme is a cornerstone of President William Ruto’s BETA agenda, aimed at driving job creation, urban renewal, and social equity through accessible housing.

President William Ruto inspected the Soweto East Zone B Affordable Housing Project on Friday, May 24, 2025

How Kenyans Can Get a Unit in the Affordable Housing Plan

Here is how one can secure a unit under the plan:

1. Register on the Boma Yangu Platform

The first step is to register on the government’s Boma Yangu portal, the official platform for the AHP.

Kenyans create an account using their National ID number and mobile phone number.

During registration, applicants select their preferred location and type of housing unit (studio, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, 3-bedroom).

2. Contribute to the Affordable Housing Fund

Once registered, applicants begin making monthly contributions to the Affordable Housing Fund .

Contributions are deducted either voluntarily, or under the current mandatory 1.5% housing levy (employers also contribute 1.5% of employees’ gross salary).

The contributions accumulate and form part of the applicant’s savings towards a housing unit.

3. Deposit Requirement

Under the new Affordable Housing Regulations, 2024, the required housing deposit has been reduced from 10% to 5% of the unit cost.

For those who cannot pay the deposit upfront, structured deposit assistance and flexible payment options are available.

Affordable Housing Unit

4. Eligibility & Allocation

Eligibility criteria generally favour:

Kenyan citizens

First-time homeowners

Individuals falling within low- to middle-income brackets

Once a project nears completion, registered applicants are notified through Boma Yangu to confirm interest.

Allocation is typically done through a transparent balloting process to ensure fairness.

5. Financing Options

Applicants can access:

Low-interest mortgages through government-partnered financial institutions.

Tenant Purchase Schemes (TPS) — a rent-to-own model where occupants pay affordable monthly instalments while living in the home.

