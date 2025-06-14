Charlene Ruto gives her way forward as she mourns Albert Ojwang

President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene Ruto has broken her silence on the death of Albert Ojwang’ with her proposal on the way forward as protests continue.

Charlene honoured the late Ojwang’ with a moment of silence at an event in which she addressed 106 young leaders while also addressing the death that has sparked protests across the country.

While conveying her sympathies with the grieving family , Charlene noted that his death was a painful and unfortunate.

I have struggled with deep moments of reflection for the past few days to try and find context around what happened. This is a painful, unfortunate and overwhelming loss, and we share our deepest condolences with his family.

Charlene Ruto's reflections & way forward

She shared that following the death of the blogger in police cell, she has reflected on the events of the last few days trying to make meaning of them and had a way forward.

According to Charlene, it is time for Kenyans to embrace intergenerational ceasefire to bring the growing intolerance to an end.

As a young Kenyan, I would also like to challenge the entire country to embrace a generational ceasefire. These regrettable incidents, extremity, and growing intolerance should challenge all of us to interrogate the environment and culture we want to live in, and create for the generations coming after us

Honouring Albert Ojwang'

Charlene led the youth leaders in observing a minute of silence in honour of the young teacher who was killed in controversial circumstances that are under investigations.

As we concluded this week's cohort on leadership conversations, I requested the 106 young leaders present to stand with me and observe one minute of silence for the life of Albert Ojwang.

Ojwang was picked from his home in Homa Bay and brought to Nairobi for questioning by DCI officers last weekend.

Death in police custody

He was found dead in the police cell with an autopsy conducted on his body revealing that he had been tortured and murdered.

Protests broke out with a section of activists calling for the resignation of Deputy Inspector General Eliud Langat who registered a complaint against Ojwang, leading to his arrest.

Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has since retrieved crucial evidence with its Chairperson Issack Hassan assuring the deceased’s family that justice shall prevail.

I want to assure his father (Mzee Ojwang) and members of the public that IPOA will do everything possible to ensure that justice is served for the family and to Kenyans.

Arrests made

IG Kanja has since interdicted the Officer Commanding Station (OCS), the duty officer on night shift, the cell sentry, the report‑office officers, and any other personnel involved.

Several suspects have been arrested in connection with his death.