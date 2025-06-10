Crucial CCTV footage and forensic evidence recently retrieved by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) could be the key to uncovering what led to the mysterious death of Albert Omondi Ojwang while in custody at Nairobi’s Central Police Station.

Arrest, Booking, and Final Hours

Ojwang, a 29‑year‑old teacher and social media influencer, was arrested on Saturday in Kakot, Homa Bay County, by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers.

He was accused of publishing false or defamatory content about Kenya Police Service Deputy Inspector General Eliud Langat .

Albert Omondi Ojwang

The suspect was transported approximately 360km to Nairobi , where he was interrogated by DCI officers.

According to a statement by Inspector General Douglas Kanja, Ojwang was booked at Central Police Station under OB No. 136/7/6/2025 at 9:35 p.m.

A separate report from the occurrence book shows that he was identified as the 59ᵗʰ detainee that evening.

Records show that at 1:39 a.m., officers discovered him unconscious and rushed him to Mbagathi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

The death was logged at 3:45 a.m., a mere six hours after booking, triggering immediate concern over the plausibility of the police’s suggested cause of suicide by self‑inflicted head trauma.

Police IG Douglas Kanja holds a press briefing over the death of Albert Ojwang'

Evidence Collected by IPOA

Responding swiftly, IPOA deployed officers to the Central Police Station. They documented and removed numerous items from the holding cell.

The items include a pair of blood‑stained white Crocs, a black top, a wet maroon sweater, a water bottle, a jug and a tumbler.

There are also reports of visible blood stains on the walls and floor.

These findings directly contradict what Ojwang’s father and legal team describe as the official narrative.

Albert Ojwang’s final hours: IPOA recovers evidence that could crack the case

CCTV Footage

There are also at least eight surveillance cameras around the station: four covering the main entrance and exterior, two inside the gate, and two within the report office near the holding cells.

Footage from the camera will be crucial to reconstruct Ojwang’s movements and interactions during his final hours.

Crucially, the footage could provide a visual record of Ojwang’s condition when he was brought into the station and when he was later rushed to the hospital.

If he entered the cells visibly uninjured, it would challenge the narrative of self-inflicted harm and raise deeper questions about what transpired behind bars.

Conversely, the recordings could reveal whether there were any confrontations, medical episodes, or other signs of distress that officers failed to act on.

CCTV camera at Nairobi Central Police Station

Inspector General Douglas Kanja, flanked by senior police officials and the IPOA chairperson, confirmed that relevant updates regarding the investigations will be provided in due course.

IPOA Chairperson Issack Hassan also promised a thorough probe into the incident.

I want to assure his father (Mzee Ojwang) and members of the public that IPOA will do everything possible to ensure that justice is served for the family and to Kenyans.

Interdicted Officers and Investigations

IG Kanja has interdicted the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) , the duty officer on night shift, the cell sentry, the report‑office officers, and any other personnel involved.

This move aims to ensure an impartial and thorough inquiry by IPOA, which is also set to conduct a public post‑mortem and recommend charges if criminal conduct is established.

Police IG Douglas Kanja meets IPOA Chairperson Issack Hassan over the death of Albert Ojwang'

Post-Mortem Update

The post-mortem, originally scheduled for the morning of June 9, 2025, was postponed to Tuesday, June 10, due to logistical and scheduling challenges

Chief Government Pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor recused himself from conducting the autopsy, citing a familial connection with Ojwang.

He will, however, still participate indirectly as part of the specialist medical team alongside other forensic experts.

The examination will be conducted at City Mortuary with a multi-disciplinary team, including a pathologist from the police reforms working group and representatives from the Independent Medico-Legal Unit (IMLU).

Chief Pathologist Johansen Oduor

Also present were family representatives, legal counsel, and observers from human rights groups.