David Ndii responds after doubt emerges on Kenya's Sh500M Grammy Awards deal

David Ndii, the chair of President Ruto’s Economic Council, has addressed growing doubts over Kenya’s alleged Sh500 million investment to host a Grammy-related event in Africa.

A screenshot circulating on social media purportedly shows a response from the Recording Academy stating that the 2025 Grammy Awards will take place in Los Angeles.

The email further notes that the organisation does not accept funds from foreign governments, intensifying scepticism over the Kenyan government’s reported involvement in Grammy’s Africa expansion.

This follows President William Ruto’s statement earlier this year, where he affirmed that the country had already committed Sh500 million to secure Kenya’s position as a host .

The claims sparked mixed reactions, with critics questioning the government’s spending priorities.

David Ndii’s Response

In response to the viral screenshot, David Ndii took to social media, downplaying the concerns.

He clarified that the investment is not for hosting the Grammy ceremony itself but to bid for the headquarters of a proposed Pan-African Recording Academy of the Grammy Awards .

“My recollection of this matter is that there is a bidding contest to host the headquarters of an African Academy of the Grammy Awards. It’s been in the news for the better part of the year,” Ndii stated.

Public Reactions

Despite the explanation, Kenyans remain divided. Critics argue that the government should prioritise pressing domestic issues over spending Sh500 million on the bid.

Supporters see the investment as an opportunity to position Kenya as Africa’s cultural and creative hub.

Iko Nini Podcast host and radio guru Mwafreeka said that the money would be better utilised to build music and performance arts venues alongside other Kenyan initiatives which can elevate the entertainment industry.

“Instead of bringing Grammys to Kenya, sponsor Kalasha Awards, Pulse Influencer Awards and other awards in Keny. Sponsor something that is here that does not need the Grammys,” he urged.

The Pan-African Recording Academy

The Pan-African Recording Academy is an initiative aimed at establishing a prominent platform for music creators across the African continent, closely associated with the Grammy Awards.

The establishment of the Pan-African Recording Academy is part of a broader strategy by the Recording Academy to expand its influence and support for music creators in Africa and the Middle East.

This initiative is designed to enhance skill development, talent cultivation, and infrastructure investment within the African music industry, ultimately aiming to elevate African artists to international recognition.