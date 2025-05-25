Focus shifts to musicians after meeting Kindiki: How they can influence politics

Focus shifts to celebrities: How they can influence the outcome of an election

The battle to win the soul and support of the Mount Kenya region has turned to musicians from the region following their unprecedented meeting with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki earlier in the week.

The meeting which was presented as a forum to discuss the entertainment industry’s role in Kenya’s economy had heavy political undertones and took a political direction, sparking discussions.

With political temperatures rising, politicians from across the divide are courting celebrities and musicians in a bid to get an upper edge over their competitors and for some, it was no surprise when Kindiki turned to the musicians to boost his fortunes in the vote-rich region that has appeared to slip away from the firm grasp of President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza brigade.

Musicians have strong influence especially among the youth , large fan base that cuts across the population, established audience on social media and ability to shape public opinion.

As such, they are an asset that any politician eyeing an elective seat or seeking to consolidate their support base.

Kenya’s history is rich with examples of how music and artistes have shaped political outcomes, amplifying political messages and driving visibility.

Ben Githae’s Tano Tena and Gidi Gidi Maji Maji’s Unbwogeable are perhaps among the most vivid examples, with several other emotional tunes composed in honour of political supremos such as Raila Odinga.

How can musicians influence politics & outcomes?

As Kindiki turned to the musicians and influencers from the region, a question on many people’s mind is: What value do they bring and how can they shift the scales in his favour in a region that is also warming up to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua?

Social media & influence that musicians wield

With an established following on social media at their disposal, musicians and influencers can use the same to drive the popularity of a politician by putting up political messages.

Social media has turned into a powerful tool, rivalling if not outshining mainstream media with Kenyans logging in to get real-time update and engage in discussions.

Any political message they put up is enjoys increased visibility and engagement which is sometimes more than traditional advertisement.

By embedding political messages into memes, music and video, artistes can also contribute to victory in politics.

Mobilisation

With their massive influence especially among the youth, musicians can rally the population behind a course and help in countering conflicting narratives driven by rival camps.

Initiatives such as mobilising the population to register as voters and turn out to vote on the day of elections have a direct impact on participation rates.

Their presence in campaign rallies also add flavour to political events, drawing huge crowds that ends up being part of the audience for politicians and generating a mix of excitement.

Validation & credibility

The endorsement of a politician by a beloved musician adds some credibility to them among the artiste’s followers who may then start viewing the politician as a trustworthy character (even if the opposite is the case), having been endorsed by their beloved public figure.

Shaping political narratives and discussions

In the era of misinformation, controlling the narrative matters and public figures can shape political narratives and can steer public discussions toward specific issues—like youth unemployment, corruption, or education—aligning them with the politician’s platform.

While at it, there is need to be factual and honest to avoid misleading thousands who trust them.

Localised support and community of influence

For the duration that they have been in the industry, each musician has built a constituency of support in their local areas. A celebrity from a local area endorsing a candidate can sway regional support , especially if the politician promises local development.

What is at stake: The consequences

Information is power and Kenyans are increasingly wielding the same to their advantage, calling out celebrities who fail to speak up when it matters as was the case during last year’s Finance Bill protests.

Not only are celebrities held accountable for their words and actions by their followers but they also have to live with the consequences of the same.

Among the consequences is loss of credibility when a celebrity supports an unpopular decision or a corrupt candidate in the face of an informed population that can unearth the facts and make an informed and independent decision.

Kenyans may also perceive the involvement of artists as an insincere initiative driven by selfish interests and tokenism rather than patriotism.