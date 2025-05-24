Watch moment woman dragged Ruto into the crowd, causing him to lose balance

President William Ruto’s bodyguards were caught in an awkward situation that nearly saw the President come tumbling down Friday, May 23 during the inspection of the Kibera Soweto affordable housing programme

The dramatic moment happened when one of the President’s bodyguards pushed a woman who was greeting the president.

The footage seen by this writer shows President Ruto walking with crowds on both sides when the woman reached out to greet the President.

He was in the company of several leaders and government officials, including Lang’ata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o.

As her hand made contact with the Presidents in a firm handshake, one of Ruto’s body guards stepped in and pushed the woman back into the crows, unaware that they duo’s hands were still in contact.

The impact of the push and the fact that the woman was yet to let go of the president’s hand saw her drag the head of state along with her, causing him to lose balance.

The President can be seen holding on to the back of Lang’ata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o as he struggles to regain balance and avoid a fall.

Once he steadied himself and avoided a fall, the President paused and smiled at the woman, inviting her back from the crowd for a proper second handshake.

The President’s bodyguard pushed her back into the crowd as soon as they were done with the handshake.

Trained to protect the President and clear the way, the bodyguards were executing their role when the dramatic moment unfolded.

Transforming Kibera from a slum to the largest decent estate

Speaking during the inspection of the Soweto East Zone B Affordable Housing Project, President Ruto vowed to turn one of the largest slum in Africa into the largest decent estate in the continent.

"Kibera used to be famous for being the largest slum in Africa, but with the affordable housing program, we will transform it into the largest decent estate in Africa," he said during the visit.

He vowed to ensure that the houses are allocated in a transparent manner that will see residents and those who merit given priority.

Rest assured that you will be given the first priority to own the houses before considering other Kenyans,

The Affordable Housing Programme is an ambitious initiative rolled out by the government to make decent accommodation available and affordable to Kenyans.

Employed Kenyans contribute 1.5 per cent of their gross salary with the employers matching the same.

Implemented across the country, several units have since been completed with Kenyans who meet the criteria set by the government at liberty to apply for allocation.

Largest Affordable Housing Project

Monday, May 20, 2025, saw the President officially hand over 1,080 completed housing units at the Mukuru Meteorological Site in Nairobi.

The units are part of the expected 13,248 housing units upon completion of the New Mukuru Housing Project.

“Today, New Mukuru, like many projects across the country, is living proof that investing in housing stimulates local economies. Money is spent where homes are built, jobs are created, and lives are changed. The Mama Mboga feeding fundis at lunchtime and the Jua Kali artisans crafting doors and windows are all part of this vibrant ecosystem,” President Ruto said.