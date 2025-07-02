Money & other lavish benefits Ex-CJ David Maraga enjoys from the government

Former Chief Justice David Maraga has been making headlines after declaring his interest in the 2027 presidential race.

His participation in the June 25 Anniversary protest in Nairobi triggered a withdrawal of his security, which was later reinstated, albeit not fully.

As a former CJ, Maraga is entitled to security, including armed police officers provided by the Inspector General of Police, ensuring his safety and protection after retirement.

Other than security, the former chief justice is also entitled to other retirement benefits since his retirement in 2021 .

Emeritus Chief Justice David Maraga has joined the ongoing protests in Nairobi.

1. The Retirement Benefits Act

Under the Retirement Benefits (Deputy President and Designated State Officers) Act, 2015, various government officials, including the Chief Justice, are entitled to comprehensive pension packages and other retirement perks.

As per the Act, a retired Chief Justice is entitled to a monthly pension equivalent to 80% of their last monthly salary while in office. He is reported to have been earning up to Sh1.3 million, which brings his monthly pension to around Sh1 million.

These benefits ensure that individuals like Maraga are financially supported long after their retirement from active government service.

READ ALSO: What Maraga really thinks about Gen Z and the 2027 election

Additional Benefits

The retirement package for former Chief Justices is further enhanced by several allowances and privileges, including:

Vehicles: One saloon car and one four-wheel-drive vehicle are provided. Both vehicles have engine capacity limits (2000cc and 3000cc, respectively) and are replaceable every four years.

Fuel Allowance: A fuel allowance that amounts to 15% of the individual’s last salary is provided, which comes to around Sh195,000.

Medical Cover: A comprehensive medical insurance policy covers the retired Chief Justice, their spouse, and children up to the age of 25 if they are in full-time education.

Former Chief Justice David Maraga at State House, Nairobi on November 16, 2023

Support and Other Privileges

Retired state officers like Maraga also enjoy various forms of assistance and privileges:

Staff: The benefits package includes personal support staff such as drivers, personal assistants, secretaries, and security personnel.

VIP Access: The retired Chief Justice and their spouse are entitled to diplomatic passports, access to VIP lounges at airports within Kenya, and an official funeral upon death.

Security: Armed security guards are available on request, adding an extra layer of protection for these high-ranking individuals post-retirement.

Biography of Former Chief Justice David Maraga

Early Life and Education

David Kenani Maraga was born on January 12, 1951.

Maraga completed his early education at Sironga DEB Primary School before proceeding to Maranda High School for his O-levels.

He later attended Kisii High School for his A-levels. His pursuit of higher education led him to the University of Nairobi, where he obtained his Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree.

Maraga also earned a Diploma in Legal Practice from the Kenya School of Law, qualifying him as an advocate of the High Court in 1978.

Further enhancing his legal expertise, Maraga completed his Master of Laws (LLM) in Law, Governance, and Democracy from the University of Nairobi in 2012.

JSC throws farewell party for Chief Justice David Maraga (Photo/Courtesy)

READ ALSO: CJ Maraga confesses his struggle with alcoholism

Legal Career and Public Service

Maraga’s legal journey began in private practice in 1978, where he spent 25 years before transitioning into the Judiciary.

His expertise in both civil and criminal litigation laid a strong foundation for his future judicial career.

Maraga's legal acumen earned him several accolades, and he served as the Chairman of the Rift Valley Law Society from 1987 to 1989.

In 2003, Maraga’s career took a significant turn when he was appointed as a judge of the High Court in Mombasa.

His time at the High Court allowed him to preside over key cases, including election petitions and constitutional matters.

Notably, his rulings on land disputes, commercial law, and election petitions set legal precedents in Kenya.

Maraga also served in Nakuru and Nairobi, where he worked on family law cases and judicial reforms aimed at improving the efficiency of the courts.

Maraga’s promotion to the Court of Appeal in 2012 marked another milestone in his legal career.

His leadership was quickly recognised as he presided over landmark appeals, especially in commercial, labour law, and election petitions.

His ruling in the landmark case involving piracy, Attorney General v. Mohamud Mohammed Harshi & Others , was internationally cited and became a key reference in the fight against piracy in the Indian Ocean.

In 2014, Maraga was appointed as the Presiding Judge of the Court of Appeal in Kisumu, a role that saw him manage a team of judges across multiple counties.

His leadership in Kisumu was instrumental in the efficient disposal of over 1,200 appeals.

Additionally, his role as Chairman of the Judiciary Committee on Elections allowed him to influence electoral reforms and ensure the Judiciary’s readiness for election disputes.

Chief Justice Appointment and Leadership In 2016, Maraga was appointed the Chief Justice of Kenya. During his tenure, he was widely recognised for his integrity, transparency, and firm stance in upholding the Constitution.

Maraga’s leadership was particularly marked by his handling of the 2017 presidential election petition. His decision to nullify the election of President Uhuru Kenyatta was historic, as it was the first time in Africa that a sitting president’s election was overturned by a court.

Under his leadership, the Judiciary made significant strides in enhancing the independence of the Judiciary, improving case management systems, and promoting access to justice .

He was instrumental in the establishment of the Judiciary Transformation Framework, which laid out strategic goals for modernising the courts and improving service delivery to Kenyans.

Former Chief Justice David Maraga

Personal Life and Values

Maraga is a devout Seventh-day Adventist, and his faith has played a crucial role in shaping his judicial philosophy. He is a family man, married with three children.

Outside of his professional life, Maraga is deeply involved in community service.

He has supported children’s homes, mentored young professionals, and worked to improve educational opportunities for disadvantaged children.

He also served as a member of the Board of Governors for various schools, including Sironga High School and Njoro Girls High School.

His passion for mentorship extends to motivational speaking, where he has addressed students and women on their constitutional rights and personal development.

Publications and Recognitions

Maraga has contributed to legal scholarship with a published chapter on “Scrutiny in Electoral Disputes: A Kenyan Judicial Perspective” and has written a thesis on the legal implications of international treaties.

His judgments are frequently cited in academic and legal circles, contributing to the development of Kenyan jurisprudence.

Maraga’s leadership has been recognised both locally and internationally. His commitment to justice and integrity has left a lasting impact on Kenya’s legal landscape.