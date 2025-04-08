Gachagua drops bombshell on secret recordings of President Ruto

In a twist to the ongoing political standoff between President William Ruto and his estranged former Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua, has alleged that he secretly recorded conversations in which President Ruto offered him up to Sh2 billion to step down from his position quietly.

During a revealing interview, Gachagua recounted how a fallout between him and the President led to a private conversation where Ruto allegedly encouraged him to resign or face impeachment.

According to Gachagua, the President dangled a hefty financial offer to facilitate what was described as a graceful exit from government.

“He called me and said, I cannot work with you. I would like you to resign, and if you don't, I’ll impeach you,” Gachagua revealed.

"Then he said, ‘Instead of going home empty-handed, and since you assisted me, I can get you some money to get you started, like Sh1.5 or Sh2 billion," the former DP quoted Ruto.

Gachagua said he was deeply offended by the offer, insisting he was not a man to be bought.

“I told him to go to hell. I’m not interested. I’m priceless,” he declared.

Secret Recordings and Safe House Meetings

In a rare admission, Gachagua said he broke his ethics by secretly recording multiple meetings involving President Ruto and a top-ranking government officer.

He claimed the recordings were made to protect himself and to preserve a truthful account of what transpired.

“Against my ethics because I don't record people, I recorded that conversation giving me that offer from the President,” he stated. “I have that record.”

Gachagua claimed that the negotiations intensified on the eve of a National Assembly vote to begin impeachment proceedings against him .

He said a senior officer was dispatched to deliver terms from the President.

The discussions allegedly took place in a safe house rented by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) after he rejected Ruto’s invitation to meet at State House or Weston Hotel.

“We met somewhere along State House Road, in one of the NIS safe houses,” Gachagua said. “Between me, that officer, and the President, we had a discussion. Again, I recorded that conversation.”

Recordings Not Yet Released But "Well Stored"

Gachagua said he has opted not to release the recordings immediately to protect the government emissary involved, who he described as an “innocent man” following presidential instructions.

However, he hinted at releasing the tapes once the officer retires, which he suggested is not far off.

“He’s in service, and he cannot argue with the President. I know his family. I don't want to jeopardize his position,” Gachagua said.“But once he retires, we’ll release the information.”

The former DP reassured the public that the recordings were secure, warning against any attempts to retrieve them by force.

I want to tell NIS people not to try and raid here to get it. It’s not here. I’ve stored it nicely somewhere. It’s in a good position.

Mounting Political Tension

These explosive allegations add a new dimension to the growing political rift between Gachagua and President Ruto , a fallout that has split opinion in Mt Kenya and power struggles within the Kenya Kwanza coalition.