Gachagua: 4 tactics Ruto used to gain my support, regrets & lessons

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed the tactics that President William Ruto alleged used to secure his support in the 2022 elections, adding that

According to Gachagua, Ruto knew that he (Gachagua) was the only one capable of marshalling enough votes to secure victory and siding with Raila Odinga in the contest would have meant a humiliating defeat for Ruto.

Admitting that he was under pressure from family and friends to align with Uhuru Kenyatta who was supporting Raila in the contest, Gachagua explained in an interview with Obinna Show that Ruto deployed a number of tactics to secure his support.

Frequent visits and building a relationship that cut Gachagua off from Uhuru

According to Gachagua, Ruto was a frequent guest at the Gachagua home and cultivated a close relationship with his family to woo huim away from Uhuru's side.

"That man used to come to this house all the time. Pastor Dorcas even cooked for him many times. He was always here while he sought my support to become president," Gachagua recounted.

Ruto wept: The tears that couldn't stop

The visits intensified and soon turned into crying sessions with Gachagua alleging that the president would burst into tears frequently as he begged for his support.

The guy would come here and cry, tears, Machozi. When you see a grown-up man crying, you feel for him. I was a great friend of Uhuru Kenyatta, I was his PA and at one point he felt that I am under so much pressure from my family and other people to go back to Uhuru Kenyatta and he knew that if I left him he is done

The former DP also claimed that Ruto is a master manipulator and hge deployed this tactic to melt Gachagua's heart and secure his support.

Deception and manipulation

In hindsight, Gachagua stated that the tears and the emotional shows that Ruto displayed at his house were all part of his deception and manipulation.

I was in shock, sasa mtu mkubwa akikulilia please my brother…so if I can tell you if there is a guy who is deceptive, that is the guy. If it is a woman crying or children, you would take it lightly, but a grown-up, a leader for that matter, took it seriously.

So he was here crying, 'my brother, please, I beg you, don’t leave me, I have suffered, I am a good man, I am a Christian, let’s do it together'…crying tears, and I said okay, pastor, let’s listen to this man.

Religion, God and gaining trust

Speaking during the interview with Obinna Show at his Wamunyoro home, Gachagua remarked that Ruto invoked God and religion to gain his trust only for the end game to turn into a long con game and betrayal.

I was betrayed by a man I thought was a good man, a Christian . I didn't see it coming until late. The guy is so good at deception. He would come here and pray for us. He is in another class when it comes to deception and conmanship.

The tactics worked on Gachagua who eventually supported Ruto , going to the ballot as his deputy and winning the contest.

He would soon find himself isolated and frustrated in the government and was afterwards kicked out through impeachment and swiftly replaced by Kithure Kindiki.

The regrets

That the former DP regrets his decision to support Ruto who he now describes as a chronic liar who thrives in deception and betrayal is a position that Gachagua has taken at almost any available opportunity and the interview with Obinna was no exception.

Hurling insults at retired President Uhuru Kenyatta is another mistake that Gachagua regrets and has publicly apologised for, clarifying that he did so at the instruction of his former boss, President Ruto.

With his influence in the Mount Kenya region , Gachagua was instrumental in getting Ruto elected.

He traversed the region in the company of Ruto, making promises that were to be fulfilled upon being elected.