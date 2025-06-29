Why Gachagua is planning to leave Kenya for 2 months

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has revealed his plans to leave the country for two months.

Speaking at the ACK Diocese of Nyahururu in Laikipia County on Sunday, June 29, 2025, Gachagua revealed that he is planning a two-month long tour of the United States and explained the purpose of his trip.

Although details of his itinerary remain scanty, the DCP leader revealed that he will tour several states in the U.S. including Texas.

Inspiration behind Gachagua’s planned 2-month tour of U.S.

The former Deputy President revealed that the main purpose of the planned tour is to rally support among the diaspora community.

He will also rally Kenyans in the diaspora to support development in their home regions.

DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua speaking at the ACK Diocese of Nyahururu in Laikipia County on Sunday, June 29, 2025

Explaining the inspiration behind the extensive tour, Gachagua revealed that he is keen on tracing Kenyans who left home for the U.S. and became rich but lost touch with their Kenyan roots.

And that is why I am going to America for two months — to search for our people who vanished there. They went there for many years and have become very wealthy, but here we are struggling.

I will go to look for those people in places like Texas and urge them to return and support us and help us. So we can love each other.

Gachagua uses personal experience to urge Kenyans to reconnect with their roots

Gachagua also reached out to Kenyans from the Mount Kenya region who have attained success in various towns within the country but got detached from their roots.

Come back and stay with your people when they are alive. You will not live in Nairobi forever. I am happy because of diaspora people, and that is the way. You should not forget that no one does not have their place of origin

DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua speaking at the ACK Diocese of Nyahururu in Laikipia County on Sunday, June 29, 2025

Revisiting his impeachment, Gachagua shared that he was hounded out of office for pushing for development where he comes from and urged all to follow in his footsteps.

I was beaten by Ruto because of Wamunyoro, where I come from. Now Wamunyoro has become a mountain. Everyone has their home. Let everyone go back to their homes and help their people build good homes. Do not drive a big car, but when you come back home, it’s a shame.

Heightened activities & clash with Ruto

Gachagua has not had any travels outside the country since his impeachment, with most of his engagements centered around politics and the 2027 elections.

He has emerged as a vocal critic of the Kenya Kwanza administration in which he once served in and teamed up with opposition politicians in a bid to send President William Ruto home in 2027.

His heightened political activities and the WANTAM politics have placed him on a collision path with the President Ruto’s allies who have accused him of destabilising the nation.

Most recently, several allies of the President accused him of taking advantage of protests in the country to sponsor chaos and violence with some demanding his arrest.

Gachagua has since distanced himself from the allegations, insisting that the goons who caused chaos were sponsored by the state.

DCP leader and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

He questioned why the said goons were not arrested with some even caught on camera causing chaos as the police watched.