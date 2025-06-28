Gachagua revisits Murkomen’s appointment & why Ruto did not keep promise to Gen Zs

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has given his take on why President William Ruto has not kept the promises he made to Kenyans following last year’s deadly protests.

Gachagua explained that last year’s protests shook the government with President Ruto promising several changes that have amounted to nothing more than a year down the line.

According to him, the entry of Raila Odinga and his ODM party into the broad-based government is to blame for the failed promises that are weighing President William Ruto’s regime down.

File image of President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga on Friday, March 7 when they signed a political cooperation deal

The former Deputy President revealed that the protests contributed to his fallout with his former boss noting that while the president called the protesters treasonous and failed to acknowledge the loss of lives, he (Gachagua) embraced the Gen Z s as children of Kenya demanding for a better nation.

He added that shortly after the President addressed a press conference in which he addressed a separate press conference in Mombasa and angered his then boss.

It is after this that a decision was made that he had to exit government culminating in his removal from office by impeachment.

Opposing Murkomen’s appointment

The DCP leader explained that his main reason for opposing Murkomen’s appointment was because the sensitive docket needed a level-headed and mature person.

Kipchumba Murkomen is those boys around Ruto with a bloated ego, a lot of arrogance and a lot of impunity and I had problems initially when William Ruto wanted to appoint Murkomen as CS for interior when we just came in.

I told him this job requires somebody a little bit mature somebody who can be able to regulate the security sector with a bit of knowledge and understanding and calmness. The way he is going we are going to have a lot of problems in the security sector.

Kithure Kindiki appointed to head the Ministry and is credited with several achievements including flushing out bandits and beefing up security in the country.

His tenure however saw police crack down on unarmed protesters, killing several and injuring others.

Kipchumba Murkomen

It is also under his tenure that abductions surged , with government critics including activists being plucked from the streets and in their homes by security agencies.

The trend has continued with Murkomen at the helm.

Ruto's promise after Gen Z protests of 2024

In the wake of the protests, Ruto made a number of concessions with promise of addressing the issues at the heart of the protests.

Justice remains a pipe dream for those who lost their loved ones with the government giving a lower number of those killed despite the families of protesters providing names of their kin who lost their lives during demos.