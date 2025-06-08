Battle lines drawn as 2027 contest shapes up & distinct coalitions emerge

The 2027 political contest is becoming clearer with distinct coalitions emerging from the strong political waves sweeping across the country with heightened political activities.

While it is too early to tell and political players are likely to switch sides, political partnerships and alliances are taking shape with each side keen on securing victory even before the team that will oversee the election is sworn in.

The contest is largely shaping up around political personalities that have been on the scene for decades, with the emergence of a movement keen on hitting the re-set button on Kenya’s politics and fronting a number of figures not allied to the dominant political players and who are seen as progressive.

Despite President William Ruto occasionally urging politicians to focus on development and shun campaigns, his actions and that of his allies indicate otherwise and the opposition has also activated campaign-mode .

DP Kindiki's political activities

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki’s heightened political activities reveal a well-crafted scheme to consolidate the Mount Kenya vote block and channel it to Ruto’s basket.

From hosting politicians in his Karen home to frequent development tours in which politics make it to the agenda and reaching out to celebrities and influencers from the region, Kindiki has had a busy schedule.

This week saw him camp in Makueni, Kitui, Nyeri. Kirinyaga, Embu and Machakos for a series of economic empowerment programmes where politics was on the menu .

DP Kithure Kindiki in Mwea, Kirinyaga County, on June 4, 2025

He also appears to have borrowed a leaf from President Ruto, embracing hefty cash donations at his events and striking a bond with the church that has been a beneficiary of these donations.

While to his critics the mountain is too slippery for the former Tharaka Nithi Senator, Kindiki is determined to conquer and his actions leave no doubt on what is at stake and his remarks eave no doubt that 2027 elections is part of the mix driving his activities.

"Msitutishe kwa kusema tutahudumu mihula mingapi. Kilicho muhimu ni kile tutakachowafanyia Wakenya ndani ya muda tuliopo madarakani," said Kindiki at a recent empowerment programme.

Gachagua and Kalonzo take the 'wantam' crusade to Ukambani & Coast

Championed by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and those who are keen on making President Ruto a one-term president, the wantam wave appears to have gathered momentum in recent days.

The last few days saw opposition politicians including Kalonzo Musyoka, Eugene Wamalwa and Gachagua traverse Eastern and Coast regions with their focus on President Ruto and how to deny him a second term .

Opposition leaders Kalonzo Musyoka, Eugene Wamalwa and Rigathi Gachagua addressing a political rally in Changamwe

Criticism of the current regime flowed freely during the meet-the-people blitz.

"Hapa Ukambani na pale kwetu kwa Mlima anatuma mtu wa soprano, pelekea watu 500 wakunywe pombe na maharagwe. Pale kwake tumeona leo ametuma mtu ya soprano pelekea vijana bodaboda, pelekea posho mill, mtungi ya maziwa, cherehani, vitu ya maana,” Gachagua slammed.

On his part, Kalonzo ruled out partnering with Ruto, insisting that the President will lose the 2027 election.

Inaitwa blood-based government na sisi hatutaingia kwa hiyo serikali…Hata Ruto akijiweka chairman wa IEBC, ataenda nyumbani, ama sivyo? Tarehe 25 itakuwa Gen Z Day.

Ruto casts his nets wider as allies join the hunt

Ruto has his eyes on new alliances and expanding his support by making inroads into what was previously rival territory.

Nyanza, Western and Coast are among the regions that were previously under the firm grip of ODM but which have since warmed up to the president with leading figures joining the broad-based government and politicians from the regions ditching criticism to support the regime.

President William Ruto with Raila Odinga in Homa Bay

The overwhelming reception he has received across Homa Bay , Migori, Siaya and Kisumu are perhaps signs that his fortunes are changing for the better, considering the hostile reception he received in the past.

The President’s charm offensive extends far and wide with his allies pivoting on his achievements to make a case on why he deserves a second term.

Where is Raila in the mix?

Although former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is yet to give a clear indication on whether he will be on the ballot in 2027, he remains a significant political player who will define the contest with his allies hinting at the possibility of having him on the ballot while others have since warmed up to the idea of ODM party supporting President Ruto for a second term.

The veteran opposition leader appears to be keeping his cards close to his chest while keenly following the political developments and backing the broad-based government.

File image of President William Ruto with CS Hassan Joho and ODM leader Raila Odinga

An implosion in ODM was perhaps a clear sign that not every soldier is behind the general with Siaya Governor James Orengo, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino criticising the deal.