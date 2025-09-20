Dennis Itumbi’s truth on the other side of Gachagua that Kenyans don’t know

More politicians and government officials continue to open up on their experiences working with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua prior to his impeachment, revealing a side of him that they claim has largely remained hidden from the public.

The Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy Coordination Dennis Itumbi is the latest to give his unfiltered take while also revisiting his violent confrontation with Gachagua that nearly ended in a fistfight.

Itumbi also gave his version of the underlying issues behind the confrontation that happened when the the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader was the second in command.

In an interview on Friday, September 19, 2025, the Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy Coordination gave his unfiltered take and opined that Gachagua not only had low-esteem, but was also obsessed with public perception on social media.

The Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy Coordination Dennis Itumbi

He added that Gachagua who was the DP at the time was keen on controlling narratives on social media and constantly pressured him to elevate his profile as the undisputed kingpin of Mount Kenya Politics.

Dramatic twist and near fist-fight

According to Itumbi, Gachagua who was the second in command at the time wanted him to run a targeted social media campaign across his accounts to revamp his image and elevate his profile, going a step further to spell out the content to be posted.

Things took a dramatic turn when Itumbi failed to comply, resulting in a violent confrontation that nearly turned into a fistfight.

Alikuwa ananiambia ati andika hapo kwa Facebook yako Rigathi Gachagua is a Kingpin in Mt. Kenya nikakataa. Alinishika mashati akitaka kunipiga juu nilikataa kuandika yeye ni kingpin He directed me to post on my Facebook profile that Rigathi Gachagua is a Kingpin in Mt. Kenya and I declined, prompting him to seize me by the collar ready to beat me up).

Itumbi's 2 faces of Gachagua in public image & in private

Itumbi alleged that he was not the only one targeted in Gachagua’s frequent attacks, with key political figures and officials such as Farouk Kibet also not spared.

Giving his unfiltered take, the State House operative averred that the DCP leader’s actions painted the image of a leader with low esteem whose world revolves around validation and titles.

DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua shortly after his arrival into the country on August 21, 2025

Giving his take on the public image that Gachagua presents as a truthful man capable of mounting a formidable challenge to the current regime and a fierce defender of the people, Itumbi opine that the public image is a sharp contrast to the reality he knows.

My personal feelings about Rigathi Gachagua ni kwamba, he appears like a lion in public akiongea kwenye microphone, but he is a timid cat in private.

