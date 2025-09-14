George Ruto’s matatu ‘Mood’ involved in accident while heading to homecoming event

Popular matatu christened 'Mood', owned by George Ruto has been involved in an accident in Eldoret.

The popular Matatu that was acquired and pimped at a cost of Sh14million had just arrived in Eldoret on Sunday morning when the accident happened.

Reports indicate that Mood was in Eldoret for a widely-publicised homecoming at Maili Tisa Park and Chill.

A 14 seater matatu is reported to have rammed it from behind on Sunday morning shortly after it made its way to the city.

Photos seen by newsdesk show the flashy matatu that was launched in pomp and colour earlier this year with a rent in the rear

George Ruto's popular matatu Mood has been involved in an accident in Eldoret, after a 14-seater matatu hit it from behind.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the accident that with police launching investigations.

George Ruto breathes fresh air into matatu industry

The matatu was launched in July when George expanded his fleet in the matatu industry and captured his love for the matatu culture.

He revolutionised the industry, splashing millions to give passengers an experience that only Mood can offer .

It features a custom number plate approved by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

Passengers also get to enjoy custom bucket seats, totaling 26 with each seat having a cup holder and charging port.

It is fully-air-conditioned with a backup solar power system that ensures continued lighting and entertainment in the vehicle, even in the event of power interruptions.

The inclusion of DJ decks right in the cockpit ensures entertainment never stops all through the commute with music booming out of the powerful sound system installed in the matatu.

Expanding empire amid controversy

The heavy hand and investment of George Ruto in the matatu industry has not gone unnoticed, with a growing fleex of matatus known for their touch of luxury.

However, part of his fleet has been flagged in the past for flouting traffic rules.

Case in point is Manifest (also known as Moneyfest) which has been flagged on numerous occasions performing dangerous stunts and breaking traffic laws have surfaced in the past, drawing scrutiny from the NTSA.

