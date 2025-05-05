Of his 6 prestigious titles, why Githu Muigai refuses to be called Dr.

Former Attorney General Prof. Githu Muigai, a renowned lawyer, academic, and public servant, is no stranger to accolades.

From his PhD to his position as Senior Counsel and his time as Attorney General, his career is studded with impressive achievements.

Yet, despite his remarkable titles, there’s one he insists on not using, “Dr.”

Scholar and Legal Titan

Prof. Githu Muigai’s career began with a simple goal, to become the best lawyer he could be.

“I came to this city and to the university to study law and be the best lawyer that I could be,” he said during a recent interview.

His dedication to his craft led him through years of rigorous study and eventually to the pinnacle of legal and academic recognition.

“Along the journey of life, things happened…I didn't set about to achieve them, they came as part of the grace of God,” he said.

He holds an LLB from the University of Nairobi (1984), Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law (1985), an LLM from Columbia University Law School (1986) and a PhD from the University of Nairobi (2001).

Yet, even with this title, he remains firm in his reluctance to use it publicly.

The Dr. Dilemma

Prof. Muigai’s decision to reject the “Dr.” title is rooted in a concern that it has been “watered down.”

“In this country, one is lucky not to use ‘doctor’ because virtually every political person claims to be a doctor of something or other,” he noted.

His frustration stems from the proliferation of individuals who, in his view, have devalued the title through overuse, particularly in the political realm .

For Prof. Muigai, the title should represent a significant academic achievement, not a political convenience.

While Prof. Muigai might reject certain titles, his accomplishments are undeniable. He has earned numerous prestigious titles throughout his career, each one representing a different facet of his remarkable journey.

Professor

He has taught undergraduate and postgraduate courses in constitutional law, jurisprudence and public international law.

As a professor, he has influenced generations of students, instilling in them a passion for the law and a commitment to justice.

After resigning as Attorney General in 2019, Muigai returned to teaching law at the University of Nairobi, where he continued to inspire and mentor the next generation of legal professionals with his wealth of experience and academic prowess.

Senior Counsel (SC)

As one of the few to hold this title in Kenya, Prof. Muigai has demonstrated unparalleled legal expertise.

Senior Counsel is the equivalent of a Queen’s Counsel (QC) in Kenya, and it’s a title reserved for those who have excelled in their legal careers and shown exemplary service to the legal profession.

Elder of the Golden Heart (EGH)

Prof. Muigai’s contributions extend beyond the courtroom and lecture hall.

The EGH title, one of Kenya's highest civilian honours, was awarded to him in recognition of his extensive service to the nation and his impactful work in law and public service.

Chartered Arbitrator (CIArb)

His skills extend into alternative dispute resolution, where he is recognised as a chartered arbitrator granted by the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb) in the UK.

This designation is typically granted after meeting specific qualifications, including extensive experience in arbitration, a demonstrated understanding of the legal principles involved, and a commitment to upholding the ethical standards of the arbitration profession.

READ ALSO: Why Gates Foundation has withdrawn from deal with Kenya

Honourable Justice

Perhaps the most intriguing title that Prof. Muigai holds is that of “Honourable Justice.”

While he doesn’t use it in his personal life, it is a title he holds from his time as a member of the African Court of Justice.

His tenure as Attorney General also provides him with the title of “Honourable,” though, true to his character, he refrains from using it publicly.

Prof. Muigai's journey through these various titles and roles speaks to a life lived in service to both his profession and his country.

Yet, for all these titles, he remains a man who seeks to be known by his actions, not his honours.

Bonus Title - 'Amicus Curiae'

Perhaps his most humorous unofficial ‘title’, Prof Muigai, is also remembered for popularising the phrase amicus curiae - Latin for "friend of the court" during the 2017 presidential election petition.

While the phrase is not a new concept in courtrooms, the attention the petition generated among Kenyans made Prof Muigai’s application for amicus curiae a standout moment.

The Humble Philosopher

“I feel like a man in borrowed robes,” Prof. Muigai reflects. His modesty is evident, as he acknowledges that these titles were not his ultimate goal.

Instead, they are the byproduct of a life dedicated to service, excellence, and humility.

His refusal to adopt these titles casually speaks volumes about his character, a man who believes that one’s worth is not determined by the titles they carry but by the work they do .