New details have emerged on the meeting between President William Ruto and his predecessor retired President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday, December 09, 2024.

Citing sources privy to the details, NTV detailed that Ruto first reached out to Uhuru, inviting him to a meeting at State House.

The former President declined, making it clear that he would not turn up.

Uhuru further noted that he was willing to meet Ruto, only that the venue of such a meeting had to be in his home in Ichaweri where Ruto had promised to send him to at the height of the campaigns.

Attempts to meet at Uhuru's Nairobi home

The President is then reported to have attempted to convince Uhuru to meet at the former Presdent’s Nairobi home, popularly known as Caledonia.

This too did not work as Uhuru clarified that he is enjoying his retirement peacefully in Ichaweri where Ruto had promised to send him to.

Left with no option, it is at this point that Ruto who was determined to meet Uhuru made the journey to Ichaweri for a meeting with his former boss.

Gifts presented to Uhuru

The President went to Ichaweri bearing gifts including goats for his host.

A lorry carrying twelve goats reportedly preceeded him, with Uhuru inspecting and receiving the goats.

His high-profile visitor arrived shortly afterwards without any delegation that typically accompanies him to meetings.

Analysts opine that the meeting had political bearings with the President keen on making new allies ahead of 2027 elections and possibly move in to win over Mount Kenya vote block that is quickly slipping away from his grasp following the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua and with a number of promises made during campaigns that are yet to be fulfilled more than two years into his administration.

Uhuru's statement after meeting Ruto

In a press statement released by the Office of the 4th President, Kenyatta detailed key issues discussed and his recommendations for the country’s progress.

The two leaders engaged in discussions pertaining to Kenya's national interest, particularly matters that have been raised by citizens as challenges and handicaps to their well-being.

In a democracy, sector practitioners need to be consulted continuously and sustainably because they usually have solutions themselves.