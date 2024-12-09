Uhuru's hilarious attempts to postpone daughter Ngina’s wedding

Fathers share a unique and profound bond with their daughters—a connection filled with love, guidance, and protection.

But when the time comes for a daughter to get married, it can be an emotional journey, one that former President Uhuru Kenyatta captured in his touching recollection of his daughter Ngina Kenyatta’s wedding.

Uhuru’s heartfelt reflections came during the wedding of Damarie Saada Musyoka, daughter of former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, held on December 7, 2024, in Naivasha.

The glamorous ceremony attracted prominent guests among them Machakos Goveronor Wavinya Ndeti, Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, and Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo.

A father’s struggle to let go

Speaking at the event, Uhuru shared the emotional challenges he faced in giving away his daughter.

One of the most difficult things to do is saying kwaheri to a daughter. I went through that.

He humorously admitted to trying everything possible to delay Ngina’s wedding. “I blamed Covid, the upcoming elections, urged her to wait a bit and plan. But eventually, I ran out of excuses,” he said, eliciting laughter from the crowd.

Ngina Kenyatta married Alex Mwai in a private traditional wedding in June 2022. The event was kept entirely out of the public eye, a testament to Ngina’s preference for privacy. Alex, her husband, is the son of Karen Club General Manager Sam Mwai.

Celebrating honour and tradition

Uhuru praised Kalonzo’s son-in-law Martin Nyaga for respecting tradition. “You decided to come through the front door. That is a sign of a boy well brought up, and we congratulate you,” he said, underscoring the importance of honour and family values.

Damarie Musyoka's career

Damarie Musyoka is a human rights advocate. With a strong educational foundation in law, she has specialised in International Human Rights Law, pursuing advanced studies to deepen her expertise in the field.

Her work has addressed critical issues, such as the plight of missing persons and injustices linked to recent protests, showcasing her unwavering resolve to drive change.