315 kidnapped from Nigerian school, Trump escalates criticism: Here’s all we know

United States President Donald Trump has intensified his criticism of the Nigerian government after armed gunmen seized more than 300 students in one of the largest mass kidnappings in the country.

In a radio interview, Trump called the country “a disgrace” over what he termed as the government’s failure to protect Christian from violent extremist attacks and insisted that he is considering military action in Nigeria.

“I think Nigeria is a disgrace. The whole thing is a disgrace,” Trump stated on Fox News Radio’s The Brian Kilmeade Show.

“They’re killing people by the thousands. It’s a genocide. And I’m really angry about it.” Trump claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has been pushing a narrative that Christians are being targeted by violent militant groups in Africa’s most populous country, calling it a genocide.

Historically, Nigeria has witnessed several ethnoreligious conflicts in which both Christians and Muslims have been victims of large-scale violence from armed groups.

The U.S President took credit for bringing the unfolding security situation in Nigeria to the attention of the world, claiming that prior to addressing the matter, no one was talking about the violence in the country.

The government’s done nothing. They are very ineffective. They’re killing Christians at will. And you know, until I got involved in it two weeks ago - nobody even talked about it. And we pay, you know, we give a lot of subsidies to Nigeria, which we’re going to end up stopping.

Largest mass abduction in recent history

ADVERTISEMENT

The largest mass abduction in recent history was reported in Nigeria on Friday when armed gunmen stormed a catholic school and took away 303 students and 12 teachers.

The Christian Association of Nigeria confirmed the number which is significantly more than the infamous Chibok mass abduction of 2014.

Trump’s claims of genocide in Nigeria gains traction

Trump has been alleging a genocide in the West African nation with the claims gaining traction and receiving the backing of notable personalities,

ADVERTISEMENT

Rapper Nicky Minaj having her diplomatic moment earlier this week at an event organized by the U.S to draw attention to the plight of Christians in Nigeria.

She backed Trump’s contested claim that Christians in Nigeria are being persecuted on account of their religion with the government doing little to ensure the safety and security of Christians.

I stand here as a proud New Yorker with a deep sense of gratitude that we live in a country where we can freely and safely worship God regardless of one’s creed, background, or politics. In Nigeria, Christians are being targeted. Churches have been burned, families have been torn apart...simply because of how they pray.

No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion, like I recently stated on social media. And we don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s threats of military action

Earlier this month, Trump instructed the U.S. military to prepare for action in Nigeria, with the Pentagon and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth confirming that preparations are in top gear and troops are ready for action once instructed.

"If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians! WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!” Trump wrote.

President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

His administration has since categorised Nigeria as a “country of particular concern”, a designation reserved for countries deemed by the U.S government as engaging in particularly severe violations of religious freedoms.