IEBC data: Top 10 leading counties in new voter registration

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has released new figures showing the early progress of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise , which was relaunched on 29 September 2025.

In just four days, 7,048 new voters have been added to the register, with clear frontrunners emerging among Kenya’s 47 counties.

Nairobi Leads by a Wide Margin

Nairobi City recorded the highest number of new voter registrations at 1,597, nearly three times higher than second-placed Mombasa (556).

The capital’s surge underscores the impact of its youthful and mobile population, which continues to drive electoral participation.

Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Erastus Edung Ethekon

Other Top Performers

The Top 10 counties with the highest new voter sign-ups as of October 3, 2025 are: Nairobi City – 1,597 Mombasa – 556 Kiambu - 386 Kisii– 312 Machakos – 260 Nakuru – 247 Kilifi – 243 Mandera – 218 Siaya – 181 Bungoma – 175

These numbers reveal a strong showing from urban and densely populated regions, alongside a few unexpected entries such as Mandera, which outpaced larger counties like Kakamega (127) and Kisumu (139).

New Technology

Alongside the registration numbers, IEBC is also introducing iris recognition as part of its biometric voter registration system.

Previously reliant on fingerprints and facial photos, the new addition provides a backup in cases where fingerprint identification fails. The commission says this move is aimed at improving the accuracy, security, and credibility of the voter roll.

Looking Ahead

While the registration drive highlights enthusiasm in certain counties, disparities remain, with some regions like Lamu recording as few as 1 new voter. IEBC has called on all eligible Kenyans, especially first-time voters and the youth, to seize this opportunity ahead of the 27 November 2025 by-elections and in preparation for the 2027 General Election.

The commission has set a target of 6.3 million new voters by 2027, with at least 70% expected to be youth

Leaders Call on Kenyans to Register

The slow uptake in some areas has prompted political leaders to call on citizens, especially the youth, to seize the opportunity .

President William Ruto told worshippers in Meru that registering is key to shaping 2027.

Register in large numbers ahead of the polls. If someone has no agenda, no plan, no vision or strategy for the country, they should not be elected.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, speaking in Murang’a over the weekend, also stressed the importance of voter registration.

This is a democratic nation, and you can only choose your leaders through your vote. Encourage our youths to register so they can elect the leaders they desire.

Former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i decried the slow pace of registration, saying, “I urge all stakeholders to make voter registration smooth, fair, and accessible to every Kenyan. To the youth, your numbers can shift the direction of this nation. Register as a voter.”

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino told supporters, “Register as voters at IEBC offices before you go for the weekend games.”

