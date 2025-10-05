Truth on Raila’s health, trip abroad & whereabouts after skipping key events

Being a public figure, Raila Odinga’s presence as well as absence from the public makes news with speculation swirling whenever he skips crucial events.

The last few days have seen the Orange democratic Movement (ODM) party leader miss key events where his presence was largely expected.

Speculation swirled with bloggers, political opponents and a section of the press using the vacuum to give their version of Odinga’s whereabouts and prompting ODM to issue a statement to address the matter, including “ misinformation on the health of former Prime Minister and ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga ”.

Truth on Raila's health and trip

The statement, issued on Sunday, October 5 confirmed that Raila travelled out of the country on Friday as part of the many trips he has had in this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gladys Wanga, Raila Odinga and Junet Mohamed

Without revealing the former Prime Minister’s destination, the statement clarified that Raila did not fly to Europe as reported.

Hon. Raila travelled out of the country on Friday evening-one of the many trips he has made this year, and definitely not the last.

It further clarified that contrary to the allegations, Raila is in good health and is not indisposed as reported by some media houses and bloggers.

ADVERTISEMENT

He definitely did not travel to Europe as reported by bloggers and broadcast by some media houses. He is not indisposed, as prayed for by his frustrated opponents.

ODM slams Gachagua & Kalonzo for misinformation

The ODM Secretariat called out the United Opposition political formation, led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Kalonzo Musyoka, accusing them of manufacturing rumours and working with a section of the press to churn misinformation on Odinga’s health .

Former Prime Minister and Orange democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga

The political formation of impeached former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his struggling team of Kalonzo Musyoka and Eugene Wamalwa, among others, are on a familiar campaign of misinformation on the health of former Prime Minister and ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga.

ADVERTISEMENT

Key events skipped by Raila

The former Prime Minister was missing in action in Migori during the funeral of former Rongo Member of Parliament, Dalmas Otieno Anyango.

With the party also gearing up for its 20th anniversary, ODM has been holding a series of public events in several counties.

The party leader has been a no-show in several of these events, including in Kisii.

ADVERTISEMENT

A decision to postpone the climax of ODMs 20th anniversary celebrations sent the rumour mills on an overdrive despite the party clarifying that the decision was made so as to ensure inclusivity and the engagements of more counties.

"After careful consideration, the Party Leader graciously agreed to our request to expand the program and ensure inclusivity by engaging with more counties before converging in Mombasa for the grand celebrations." ODM revealed.

Former Prime Minister and Orange democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga